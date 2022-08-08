BP sells half of Husky Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

BP sells half of Husky Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300m

BP (Lon: BP) has sold 50% of its interest in the Husky Toledo refinery, located in Ohio, to Cenovus (NYSE: CVE) to form a joint venture partnership.
By Ryan Duff
08/08/2022, 1:48 pm Updated: 08/08/2022, 1:48 pm
BP-Husky Toledo
The BP-Husky Toledo Refinery stands at sunset in Oregon, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Global natural gas production stagnated last year as lower prices damped U.S. output for the first time since the shale boom started. Gas production was "adversely affected by low prices, growing by only 0.3 percent," BP Plc said in its annual Statistical Review. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

BP (Lon: BP) has sold 50% of its interest in the Husky Toledo refinery, located in Ohio, to Cenovus (NYSE: CVE) to form a joint venture partnership.

Calgary-based Cenovus will pay £247.6 million for the UK supermajor’s share in the facility as part of a multi-year supply agreement.

In addition to this fee, the Canadian firm will also have to shell out for the value of the inventory and take over operations when the transaction closes, expected later this year.

More than 580 BP refinery employees will transfer over to the New York-traded Cenovus before the end of 2022.

The Husky Toledo refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day, producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products.

Earlier this year the London-listed BP entered into a separate agreement with the Calgary firm to sell its interest in the Sunrise oil sands project in Alberta, while acquiring Cenovus’ interest in the Bay du Nord project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

Once that deal has closed – also expected by the end of 2022 – BP will no longer have any stakes in oil sands production, shifting its focus north of the border to offshore growth in Canada

Chairman and president of BP America Dave Lawler said: “We are proud of the business we have built in Toledo, which has provided thousands of good-paying jobs and made significant contributions to Ohio’s economy and America’s energy security for decades.

“As our partner in Ohio, Cenovus is ideally placed to take this important business into the future.”

BP-Husky Toledo Refinery vice president Des Gillen said: “I am incredibly proud of the people who safely operate this refinery every day.

“Their unwavering dedication and expertise have helped provide a strong foundation for the future of this facility, which will continue to provide jobs in this community and energy for this region for years to come.”

At the time of writing (13:45) BP shares are up 1.13%, going for £4.15.

Cenovus stock is being traded in New York for  £13.56 ($16.43).

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts