Oil & Gas / Americas

Four workers affected after fire on Trinidad oil platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/04/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 12/04/2023, 11:07 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Trinity ExplorationFour injured fire oil platform
Trinity Exploration platforms to the east of Trinidad.

An oil platform was forced to shutdown and four people were affected after a fire broke out on Monday night, local time.

Trinity Exploration & Production (LON: TRIN) has confirmed a “generator-related” blaze on the Bravo installation in the Trintes Field, offshore east coast Trinidad.

Production from the platform was halted when the alarm was raised, at around 9.15pm, and the fire was the extinguished and the crew evacuated.

As a precautionary measure, flows also ceased from the other Trintes platforms, Delta and Alpha.

Four workers were onboard Trintes Bravo at the time of the incident with two sustaining minor burns and all four impacted due to smoke inhalation.

They all received medical treatment for minor injuries and continue to be monitored, Trinity said in an update.

The company also confirmed no hydrocarbons were released into the environment as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday, a multi-disciplinary team was mobilised to the Bravo platform to “comprehensively assess the exact cause and extent of damage arising from the incident and the remediation required to return the facility to service”.

Initial studies show that the damage is limited to a generator with the platform structure, and other electricals and equipment are in good order.

Trinity estimates replacement of the generator and associated repairs on the Bravo platform will be completed within three to four days and will initiate production restart in a phased manner once approval is received from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

Crews on the Alpha and Delta platforms also conducted precautionary checks ahead of restarting oil production, which commenced late on Tuesday, with all previously producing wells coming back online overnight.

As is normally the case with any shut down and restart, according to Trinity, well flow rates will be optimised over the coming days to attain pre-shut-in production levels.

Oil production from the Bravo platform accounts for approximately 350 barrels of oil per day, while total yields from the Trintes field are about 1,010 bopd.

