Trion: Aberdeen’s Wood to design huge topsides for Gulf of Mexico oil project

Wood (LON: WG) will design the topsides for Trion, a new oil project in the Gulf of Mexico from Australian energy giant Woodside.

The Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm has won the engineering contract for the platform topsides, in Mexican waters, which is targeting first oil in 2028 and 479 million barrels of oil equivalent over its life.

Wood was hired by Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the topsides design.

Trion will have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and connect to a 950,000-barrel capacity floating storage and offloading vessel.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed. Wood teams in Houston and Bogota will deliver the work over the next three years.

President of Oil, Gas and Power, John Day, said: “We are pleased to have been selected as the topsides engineering provider for Trion by Woodside Energy and the project’s EPC Contractor, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Wood’s innovative design process on the pre-FEED and FEED work positioned us well for the detailed engineering scope on Trion.

“Applying a practical approach to decarbonization in the design process has been an important part of this project, whilst ensuring safety and quality. Our team has a proven history with Woodside, having worked together for two decades, and our experience designing and delivering solutions for Trion will improve productivity, reduce emissions and maximize the return on investment for our client.”

Seon Mook Lim, offshore engineering vice president at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said: “We are very pleased to reunite with Wood through the Trion FPU Project for the first time since we worked on the East Area Natural Gas Liquids Offshore Project in West Africa in 2005.

“We are greatly enthusiastic about creating another EPC success story that will leave a lasting mark in the history of offshore oil and gas development. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Woodside as we embark on Trion FPU project.”

Australia’s Woodside received regulatory approval for the project (partnered 40% with PEMEX) in August.

The expected total cost is US$7.2bn.

London-listed Wood is due to issue a trading update for the 2023 financial year on Friday (12) ahead of the full results on March 26.

In the last decade, Wood said it has designed more than 50% of topside facilities in the Gulf of Mexico today.