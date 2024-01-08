Trion: Aberdeen’s Wood to design huge topsides for Gulf of Mexico oil project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Trion: Aberdeen’s Wood to design huge topsides for Gulf of Mexico oil project

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/01/2024, 2:50 pm Updated: 08/01/2024, 2:51 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Woodwood trion
; A graphic of the Trion platform

Wood (LON: WG) will design the topsides for Trion, a new oil project in the Gulf of Mexico from Australian energy giant Woodside.

The Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm has won the engineering contract for the platform topsides, in Mexican waters, which is targeting first oil in 2028 and 479 million barrels of oil equivalent over its life.

Wood was hired by Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the topsides design.

Trion will have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and connect to a 950,000-barrel capacity floating storage and offloading vessel.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed. Wood teams in Houston and Bogota will deliver the work over the next three years.

President of Oil, Gas and Power, John Day, said: “We are pleased to have been selected as the topsides engineering provider for Trion by Woodside Energy and the project’s EPC Contractor, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Wood’s innovative design process on the pre-FEED and FEED work positioned us well for the detailed engineering scope on Trion.

“Applying a practical approach to decarbonization in the design process has been an important part of this project, whilst ensuring safety and quality. Our team has a proven history with Woodside, having worked together for two decades, and our experience designing and delivering solutions for Trion will improve productivity, reduce emissions and maximize the return on investment for our client.”

Seon Mook Lim, offshore engineering vice president at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said: “We are very pleased to reunite with Wood through the Trion FPU Project for the first time since we worked on the East Area Natural Gas Liquids Offshore Project in West Africa in 2005.

“We are greatly enthusiastic about creating another EPC success story that will leave a lasting mark in the history of offshore oil and gas development. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Woodside as we embark on Trion FPU project.”

Australia’s Woodside received regulatory approval for the project (partnered 40% with PEMEX) in August.

The expected total cost is US$7.2bn.

London-listed Wood is due to issue a trading update for the 2023 financial year on Friday (12) ahead of the full results on March 26.

In the last decade, Wood said it has designed more than 50% of topside facilities in the Gulf of Mexico today.

