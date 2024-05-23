Exxon suit targeting activist climate proposals moves ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Exxon suit targeting activist climate proposals moves ahead

By Bloomberg
23/05/2024, 7:36 am
An Exxon Mobil Corp. gas station in Houston, Texas. Photographer: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) can proceed with its lawsuit against Arjuna Capital even after the activist investor group withdrew a shareholder proposal the company opposed, a federal judge ruled.

The Houston-based oil giant filed the suit in a novel move to use the courts to keep environmental and social investor bids out of annual meetings. It’s part of a broader corporate pushback to the power wielded by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in the vetting of shareholder proposals.

Wednesday’s ruling by a judge in Fort Worth, Texas, will allow Exxon to pursue claims that Arjuna abused the shareholder vote process by buying minimal shares to campaign for proposals that “are calculated to diminish the company’s existing business.”

Arjuna and another activist group targeted by Exxon’s suit called Follow This had argued that because they rescinded the proposal that the company didn’t like, the lawsuit was no longer relevant and should be thrown out.

US District Judge Mark Pittman found that Amsterdam-based Follow This didn’t need to be part of the case for the claims against Arjuna to proceed and that it would be more difficult for Follow This to litigate in Texas than it would be for Arjuna.

Pittman agreed with Exxon’s argument that even after the one offending proposal was pulled, there is nothing to stop the activist groups from continuing to file similar ones.

“As worded, Arjuna’s letter allows defendants to take the 2024 proposal, add an Oxford comma here, shorten a sentence there, and submit the results anew for Exxon’s shareholders,” Pittman wrote in the order.

A representative for Arjuna didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Publicly traded companies typically debate the merits of individual proposals with the SEC, which can advise whether they be excluded from the ballot. But critics of the process, including Exxon, claim the SEC’s advice can vary widely depending which administration is in office.

Exxon’s highly unusual decision to seek legal judgment rather than go through the SEC tests corporations’ ability to shut down activist investor proposals they don’t like.

The US Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable backed Exxon in a February court filing. The business trade groups said the SEC’s decision to allow “shareholder proposals pushing social and political agendas” enables “a subset of activists to commandeer corporate proxy statements for their own parochial ends.” This takes time away from “genuine proposals” and wastes company money printing and distributing the activist proposals, they said.

Arjuna and Follow This argued that Exxon is using the lawsuit to “fight a proxy war” with the securities regulator.

Marcie Frost, chief executive officer of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said that the pension plan is “disappointed, but not surprised, that the court is permitting ExxonMobil to plunge forward with its wrongheaded lawsuit.”

“The company’s dangerous legal gambit, if successful, would undermine shareholder rights and allow corporate leaders to stifle the ideas of investors with impunity,” she said in a statement.

The case is Exxon Mobil Corporation v. Arjuna Capital, LLC, 24-cv-00069, US District Court, Northern District of Texas (Fort Worth).

