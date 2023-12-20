Democrats tackle Diversified over decommissioning challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Decom

Democrats tackle Diversified over decommissioning challenge

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/12/2023, 7:00 am
London-listed Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) has run into US legislative issues over its alleged failure to cover environmental liabilities.

A group of Democratic politicians in Congress expressed concern over “unsustainable amounts of methane pollution and reports that the company may be severely underestimating the costs of plugging and cleaning up its wells”.

Diversified denied it was failing to provide the guarantees required. Instead, its “ownership and stewardship of mature assets allow us to be part of the solution, and Diversified and its employees are very proud to be doing our part for the energy industry in the United States”.

The company also criticised a 2021 story from Bloomberg. The article “broadly speculated and inaccurately described numerous items, including how the company addresses emissions and well retirement”.

The letter from the four Democratic politicians said Diversified owned more than 70,000 wells, the largest single owner in the US.

“We are concerned that your company may be vastly underestimating well cleanup costs,” wrote the four, to Diversified CEO Rusty Hutson. “Such an underestimation would threaten Diversified Energy’s ability to cover environmental liabilities associated with cleaning up its oil and gas wells, which could create thousands of orphaned, methane-leaking wells and undermine efforts to respond to the worsening climate crisis.”

The four politicans are Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Kathy Castor (D-FL) and Paul Tonko (D-NY).

The letter questioned whether Diversified’s Smarter Asset Management could do what the company claims, in producing oil and gas from marginal wells, with fewer methane leaks.

Orphaned wells

CNX Resources sold a package of wells to Diversified in 2018. CNX put remediation at $197 million. Diversified, just $14mn.

Citing its analysis, the letter said it was “highly unlikely” that Diversified would “have adequate funds to clean up all of its marginal wells when they should be retired”. Failing to account for costs on these wells could lead to thousands of orphaned wells.

Hutson has said the company expected to be able to produce from its wells for 50 years. Such a move would push back decommissioning substantially, reducing liabilities. Because of this reassessment of how long the wells could produce, Diversified was able to declare a profit on its purchase immediately.

Diversified is also facing a court case claiming the sale of ageing wells from EQT, in 2018, was fraudulent. The case argued that landowners will be left holding the expense of decommissioning.

The letter asked Diversified to answer a number of questions by January 3. These include the company’s Smarter Asset Management programme, well visits, methane monitoring and more. What methodology the company uses to estimate the remediation costs of wells.

Diversified recently began trading on the NYSE. In the US, Diversified’s share price fell around 17% before recovering some losses, down around 5%. In UK trading, Diversifed is down around 15% following the US announcement.

The company was producing around 134,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in September. In 2022, it decommissioned 214 wells and expects to do around the same this year.

The Ohio River Valley Institute, in a report earlier this year, said Diversified’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets. As such, the NGO said, the company was “technically insolvent”.

