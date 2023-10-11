Exxon to buy Pioneer for $60bn to dominate shale oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Exxon to buy Pioneer for $60bn to dominate shale oil

The deal is apt to face tough antitrust scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission.
By Bloomberg
11/10/2023, 12:22 pm
ExxonMobil agreed to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion, the supermajor’s largest takeover in more than two decades, as it seeks to become the dominant producer of shale oil.

Exxon will pay $253 per share in an all-stock deal, according to a statement. The agreement paves the way for Exxon’s biggest acquisition since merging with Mobil Corp. in 1999 and is the world’s largest corporate takeover announced this year.

The transaction amounts to an 18% premium for Pioneer investors, based on the closing price on Oct. 5, when reports of the impending deal began to swirl. If finalized, the combination will make Exxon far and away the biggest player in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico and bring the company’s daily production to nearly 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day — 50% more than the next biggest supermajor.

Exxon shares dropped 1.7% at 6:39 a.m. in pre-market trading in New York. Pioneer fell 1%.

The agreement will greatly expand Exxon’s inventory of yet-to-be-drilled sites in the world’s biggest shale basin, giving it access to a vast number of potential onshore wells that, unlike deepwater ones, can be brought online within months and make Exxon far more nimble at keeping pace with erratic global demand.

The combined company will control the equivalent of 16 billion barrels of crude reserves in the Permian region, according to the statement.

Exxon combining with Pioneer would also be the biggest push yet by an oil major into the Permian, consolidating a wide swath of the patch where production has been fragmented and largely the province of independent producers. When shale output in the basin began to boom around the middle of the last decade, big companies like Exxon were nowhere to be found.

Supermajors initially shunned the Permian because they were sceptical the wells there could produce sufficient crude over a long enough period of time to yield big profits. It became clear, however, that low-cost, easy-to-drill shale wells enabled companies to quickly ramp up production when needed. It marked a revolutionary departure from Big Oil’s offshore mega projects that cost billions of dollars and require a decade of planning.

The Permian went on to become the western hemisphere’s most-prolific oil field, making the US the top global producer.

The majors began to take serious notice around 2017, when Exxon bought drilling rights in the Permian from the Bass family of Fort Worth for $6 billion. Chevron Corp., Shell Plc and BP all went on to become big players there, too. Nonetheless, the basin still has more than 1,000 producers, and the majors only make up about 15% of overall production.

Exxon has been hunting for another significant acquisition in the Permian for years. The stars, however, never quite aligned. The company’s finances took a hit during the pandemic as oil prices plunged and as it ramped up spending on large global projects, forcing Exxon to borrow billions of dollars to pay dividends.

The war in Ukraine changed the landscape. Exxon had already been pulling back on spending, cutting costs and reaping the benefits of pandemic-era investments. Then Russia’s invasion sent oil prices surging. Exxon’s profits jumped to a record $59 billion in 2022. Its stock gained more than 80% last year, providing the financial firepower for a era-defining deal with Pioneer.

The deal is apt to face tough antitrust scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission. President Joe Biden has asked the commission to investigate high gasoline prices and last year singled out Exxon’s record profits, accusing the company of making “more money than God.”

Questions have swirled about a potential Exxon-Pioneer deal since April, when the smaller company’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield announced that he planned to retire at year’s end. Sheffield has worked in the Permian since the 1970s and is credited as an architect of the shale boom that made the US an oil powerhouse.

Sheffield’s more than 20 collective years at the helm of Pioneer is one of the longest ongoing public CEO tenures in the US oil industry. He cut his teeth in the Permian basin more than 40 years ago, continuing to work there through the dark decades when supermajors including Exxon abandoned the basin to search for crude overseas. By the time drilling and fracking innovations developed in natural gas fields were adapted to oil deposits around 2010, Pioneer was well-placed to become one of the fastest-growing producers.

Citigroup acted as lead financial advisor, Centerview Partners as financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell as legal advisor to Exxon. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Petrie Partners and Bank of America Securities acted as financial advisors to Pioneer; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to Pioneer.

