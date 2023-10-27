Guyana hits another “significant discovery” at Stabroek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Guyana hits another “significant discovery” at Stabroek

Lancetfish-2 found around 20 metres of net oil pay in a new interval, the government said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/10/2023, 8:15 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / KaimDHGuyana oil blocks

ExxonMobil and partners on Stabroek have made a “significant discovery” at the Lancetfish-2 appraisal well, offshore Guyana.

The Guyana government said this was the fourth find this year and the total, since 2015, of 46. Other finds this year are the Fangtooth SE-1 and Lancetfish-1 on Stabroek, in addition to the Wei-1 discovery in the Corentyne Block.

The Guyana statement echoes an update from Hess in its third quarter results.

Lancetfish-2 found around 20 metres of net oil pay in a new interval, the government said. This came in addition to 81 metres of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone. Hess put the net oil pay in the appraisal reservoir at 38 metres.

“This newly discovered reservoir will undergo a comprehensive appraisal process, which aligns with the ongoing appraisal activities for other discoveries in the region,” Guyana said.

Hes noted the group had drilled the well in 1,721 metres of water, around 6.5 km from the Lancetfish-1 find.

Hess also reported the Payara find would start up in the fourth quarter of the year, reaching 220,000 barrels per day gross.

The Stabroek companies sanctioned the fourth development, Yellowtail, in April 2022. This will reach 250,000 bpd and start in 2025.

In April 2023, the group approved Uaru. This will also have 250,000 bpd and hit first production in 2026.

Exxon submitted a plan for a sixth development, Whiptail, to the government in October.

In other news, Guyana also announced a shortlist of companies approved to participate in its bid round. Exxon, Hess and CNOOC – the Stabroek group – have been approved to take part and are targeting the S8 block.

Other bidders include TotalEnergies with QatarEnergy and Petronas, on S4. Sispro has bid for two blocks, S3 and D2, while International Group Investment is targeting S5 and S10.

