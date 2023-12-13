Shell approves Great White wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Shell approves Great White wells

Shell said the investment demonstrated its long-term commitment to the Gulf of Mexico.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/12/2023, 9:18 am
Shell's Perdido platform
Shell has taken a final investment decision (FID) on its Great White unit, in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The three wells on Great White will boost production to Shell’s Perdido spar in the area. It expects to complete the work in April 2025, adding 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak.

“Shell is the leading operator in the US Gulf of Mexico, and we continue to find ways to build on that position,” said Rich Howe, Shell’s executive vice president for deep water. “By expanding our Perdido development, we continue to unlock the greatest value from this exceptional resource.”

Shell said the investment demonstrated its long-term commitment to the Gulf of Mexico.

Perdido began producing in 2010. Shell has a 33.34% stake in Great White and 35% in Perdido. The latter can produce 125,000 boepd. Shell operates both.

The company discovered Great White in 2002, which is one of the three fields feeding Perdido, along with Silvertip and Tobago.

Shell has made a number of other finds in the area. These include Leopard, in 2021, and Blacktip in 2019. It has also made other discoveries in the area.

