Shell approves Great White wells

Shell has taken a final investment decision (FID) on its Great White unit, in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The three wells on Great White will boost production to Shell’s Perdido spar in the area. It expects to complete the work in April 2025, adding 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak.

“Shell is the leading operator in the US Gulf of Mexico, and we continue to find ways to build on that position,” said Rich Howe, Shell’s executive vice president for deep water. “By expanding our Perdido development, we continue to unlock the greatest value from this exceptional resource.”

Shell said the investment demonstrated its long-term commitment to the Gulf of Mexico.

Perdido began producing in 2010. Shell has a 33.34% stake in Great White and 35% in Perdido. The latter can produce 125,000 boepd. Shell operates both.

The company discovered Great White in 2002, which is one of the three fields feeding Perdido, along with Silvertip and Tobago.

Shell has made a number of other finds in the area. These include Leopard, in 2021, and Blacktip in 2019. It has also made other discoveries in the area.