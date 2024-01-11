Molecular spuds Paraguay well as last hurrah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Molecular spuds Paraguay well as last hurrah

Molecular has repeatedly pushed back drilling on the Paraguay well. It was nearly ready to begin in September but ran into problems with its blow out preventer (BOP).
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/01/2024, 12:09 pm
President Energy drilling
President Energy drilling in Paraguay. The company became Molecular Energies in 2022.

Molecular Energies has spudded its Tapir x-1 exploration well in Paraguay, targeting a potential of more than 260 million barrels of oil.

The company acquired 3D seismic on the area in 2013-14. It will drill the well to a depth of around 3,800 metres, with an estimated drilling time of 45 days.

Data show the Tapir prospect has a four-way dip closure with seal. It is around 40 km from the Palmar Largo field in Argentina. The company has put the chance of success at 17%, largely as a result of fears around migtation.

Molecular has a 50% stake in the Pirity concession and is the operator. OPIC, backed by Taiwan’s CPC, holds the remaining 50%.

Even if recovery is low, Molecular said the well is “compelling to drill”. There are royalty rates of 10-14%, it said, and profit taxes of 10%. The company plans to provide an update in around 45 days on reaching target depth.

The BOP had to be repaired, in Brazil, and then moving the equipment through customs proved to be a lengthy process.

Molecular sold off its Argentine assets in 2023, to its chairman, Peter Levine, amid concerns on the country’s economy. The company said it had received a first payment on its inter-company loan. The total outstanding was $13 million and it has now received $500,000.

Whatever the results of the Paraguay well, Molecular is planning to move further into the green and alternative energy space. It aims to act as an investment and trading house, it has said.

Molecular also has a stake in an alternative energy company, Green House Capital. It expects to hold an OPO for this in the first quarter of the year.

The company has a number of other plans it is working on, including synthetic aviation fuel (SAF), and has a stake in green fertiliser company Atome Energy.

