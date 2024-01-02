Valaris rig to stay in Brazil, with a day rate boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Valaris rig to stay in Brazil, with a day rate boost

The rig has repriced from a rate in the “low $200,000s”, the executive said. Now, it is priced at "an effective day rate in the high $400,000s”. The price suggests a day rate of around $488,000.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/01/2024, 4:14 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PetrobrasThe P-75 on Buzios, where Valaris' DS-4 will remain in work in 2024
Valaris has won a contract for just under three years for its DS-4 rig - and at a much higher price. Picture shows; P-75 on the Buzios field. Brazil. Supplied by Petrobras Date; 16/07/2019

Valaris has won a contract for just under three years for its DS-4 rig – and at a much higher price.

The rig has been under contract with Petrobras in Brazil and the new agreement will see it remaining there. The 1,064 day contract will see Petrobras pay $519 million, including mobilisation and additional service fees.

The current contract will end in September 2024. It will then be out of service for around 90 days to undergo capital upgrades.

The DS-4 will then be back in service with Petrobras late in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Valaris president and CEO Anton Dibowitz welcomed the agreement with Petrobras on the upcoming Buzios work.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with Petrobras on their programs offshore Brazil, a market where we expect to see continued growth over the next several years,” Dibowitz said.

“We have previously stated that we expect Valaris’ earnings and cash flow to increase meaningfully as rigs are recontracted at market rates.”

Day rate

The rig has repriced from a rate in the “low $200,000s”, the executive said. Now, it is priced at “an effective day rate in the high $400,000s”. The price suggests a day rate of around $488,000.

Petrobras contracted the DS-4 in October 2021. At that time, the rig had been preservation stacked in the UK. Valaris did not, at the time, announce the contract value for the 548 days.

In November 2023, Valaris said Petrobras had exercised an option for the DS-4 for another six months for around $41mn, suggesting a day rate of $228,000.

The Brazilian company also booked the DS-8 rig in 2023. Valaris agreed to reactivate the rig and send it to work for a $500mn price tag over three years, or a day rate of $428,000. The DS-8 will begin work in Brazil in February this year.

Buzios is in the pre-salt Santos Basin. The fifth phase on Buzios started up in 2023. Between 2025 and 2027, six more phases on the field will start up in water depths of around 2,000 metres. By 2028, Buzios should be producing around 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts