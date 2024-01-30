Seatrium warns of “significantly higher” loss for year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Seatrium warns of “significantly higher” loss for year

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/01/2024, 9:44 am
© Supplied by SeatriumGimi FLNG has set sail from Seatrium's Singapore yard
Picture shows; Gimi FLNG. Singapore. Supplied by Seatrium Date; 19/11/2023

Seatrium will not publish its full year results until February 26, but has already raised some concerns around its finances.

In its third quarter results, Seatrium said it expected a net loss for the 2023 financial year. The company has now said it expects a “material non-cash write down” this year, on “surplus non-core assets and excess and obsolete inventories”.

The result is that Seatrium has warned it faces “financial loss that is significantly higher than the previous year”.

The company did not specify particular areas where it expected the losses to arise.

On the positive side, Seatrium said that its financial and operational performance was improving. Management carried out a strategic review, dividing the business into core and non-core.

Writing down non-core assets, and writing off inventories, should improve Seatrium’s outlook and reduce expenses. As a result, the company expects “significant value creation in the medium to long term”.

Keppel O&M combined with Sembcorp Marine in February 2023, rebranding as Seatrium. Following the completion, the company launched a strategic review. The company has previously said it would deliver the results at a capital markets day in the first half of 2024.

Seatrium reported a S$264 million ($197mn) loss in the first half of 2023, with a free cash outflow of S$173mn ($129mn).

This year, Seatrium is due to deliver offshore power installations, two FPSO integrations and a topside integration, in addition to a train at Pluto LNG.

