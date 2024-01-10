‘Agreement’ reached after Mermaid accused of months-overdue payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Asia-Pac

‘Agreement’ reached after Mermaid accused of months-overdue payments

ConnTrak complained that Mermaid Group owed $635,000 in undisputed invoices which were months overdue.
By Allister Thomas
10/01/2024, 3:56 pm Updated: 10/01/2024, 4:23 pm
© Shutterstock / Denys Yelmanovmermaid group payments
An offshore supply vessel.

Subsea firm Mermaid Group has said an agreement has now been reached after a subcontractor accused it of owing $635,000 in overdue payments.

Nathan Russell, commercial director at ConnTrak Catering Services, posted on Linkedin this week (since deleted) that Mermaid’s Thailand division owed $635,000, months overdue, after completing a job on one of their subsea vessels.

Mr Russell said: “We have followed up multiple times with Mermaid management acknowledge (sic) the debt, do not contest it, simply refuse to pay it.”

He said Mermaid had threatened to “tie us up in court for years” if ConnTrak try to take legal action – something Mermaid has denied.

Mr Russell added: “We are a small privately owned business and corporations like Mermaid Subsea should be treating supply chain with some (sic).

“The offshore sector should know the realities of dealing with this company, of which we believed were an ethical client.”

Asked about the comments by Energy Voice, Mermaid Group supply chain director Brett Daniel said he promptly inquired about the matter this morning.

“It was reported that there was a dispute however, I personally contacted Nathan, and I am pleased to inform you that an amicable solution has been reached and this can be confirmed by Nathan.

“I believe the matter is now resolved, and all parties involved are content.”

Mermaid said its legal department has not made threats and will be following up with ConnTrak this week to discuss.

Headquartered in South-east Asia, Mermaid Group has subsea operations around the world, including a UK subsidiary which launched in 2020.

ConnTrak Catering Services is based in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Aberdeen, Nigeria and Thailand.

Delayed payments have been a key issue for the oil and gas industry supply chain.

In 2022, the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority said 29% of 475,000 invoices paid by operators the previous year took more than 30 days to process.

