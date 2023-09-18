Valeura scores more at Wassana, aims for restart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Valeura scores more at Wassana, aims for restart

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/09/2023, 9:24 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Valeura EnergyBig ship on green sea
Picture shows; The Jaka Turab. Supplied by Valeura Energy Date; Unknown

Valeura Energy has drilled two successful appraisal wells on the Wassana oil field, where production remains suspended.

The two wells found more oil in the Tertiary clastic section, in the deeper part of the reservoir. Valeura said the wells suggested there was potential for “substantial further development” of Wassana. As a result, it could increase production and extend the field’s economic life.

“This is an excellent outcome for the Wassana field and a demonstration of our team’s ability to uncover further value-adding subsurface opportunities,” said president and CEO Sean Guest.

“As a result of a thorough review of the asset, we are now facing several opportunities to increase the scale of the Wassana field, and see the potential for further reserves development, increased production, and an extension of the field’s economic life well into the 2030’s.”

The drilling could inform decisions on another 20 production wells. Expanding the Wassana facility would involve more wellhead and oil processing structures, it said.

The company paused production at Wassana, in the Gulf of Thailand, in July. It said it had taken this decision in order to review safety and operating practices at the field’s FSO.

Valeura said there had been a collision between the FSO and the field’s catenary anchor leg mooring buoy.

Valeura, and the FSO owner, have now decided to find a new contractor to operate the vessel. It aims to resume production at the field in the fourth quarter of this year.

Wassana, Guest said, “is shaping up to deliver much more than its original expectations”. The field was responsible for around 10% of Valeura’s production. In the second quarter, the field averaged 1,628 barrels per day.

“We look forward to re-starting under conditions that fit with our high standards for health, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

The A28 and A28-ST1 wells found 72 feet and 75 feet of net pay.

The drill rig that Valeura had been using on Wassana has now moved to the Jasmine field. There, it will start a four-well programme, including two production and two appraisal wells.

Following the work at Jasmine, the rig will move on to the Nong Yao field for a five-well infill drilling campaign.

