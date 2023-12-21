Valeura completes Nong Yao drilling, preps for Wassana return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / E&P

Valeura completes Nong Yao drilling, preps for Wassana return

“This campaign focused on the area first developed at Nong Yao, and illustrates our team’s ability to add volumes through infill drilling and to extend the economic life of our legacy producing assets.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/12/2023, 11:54 am Updated: 21/12/2023, 11:59 am
© Supplied by Valeura EnergyValeura has completed its Nong Yao drilling
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) has completed drilling at its Nong Yao field in the Gulf of Thailand, with the rig now on location at the Wassana field.

The rig drilled four wells at the Nong Yao A wellhead processing platform, of which three production wells are now up and running. The fourth, an appraisal well, has “exceeded expectations” with around 50 feet of new net oil pay over several intervals.

Valeura said this should provide two to four more development targets, which it could pursue through a future infill drilling campaign.

“I am pleased to see continuing success at the Nong Yao field,” said Valeura CEO Sean Guest. “This campaign focused on the area first developed at Nong Yao, and illustrates our team’s ability to add volumes through infill drilling and to extend the economic life of our legacy producing assets.”

The rig is now ready to begin drilling three more production wells at Wassana. Once it has completed this work, it will return to Nong Yao in the first quarter of next year. There, it will begin the Nong Yao C development.

Guest said this was part of the company’s growth plan. He said infrastructure installation and drilling would begin early next year.

Wassana rising

Valeura restarted production at Wassana on December 8. At the time, the company said its infill drilling plan would focus on deeper reservoir intervals at the field. Guest said the work should increase production capacity at Wassana to more than 4,000 barrels per day.

The company is also working to follow up two appraisals drilled on Wassana in the third quarter this year. “Concept selection work is progressing with excitement as we begin to re-frame the Wassana asset as a meaningful source of organic growth within our portfolio.  We anticipate taking a final decision on the expansion in 2024,” said the CEO.

Valeura ran into some challenges on the Wassana field, with shortcomings from the contractor. Buana Lintas Lautan Group continues to own the MT Jaka Tarub, the FSO on Wassana. However, Valeura has appointed Three60 Energy Group to operate.

