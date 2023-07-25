Shell strikes deal to sell stake in slow-moving Abadi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Shell strikes deal to sell stake in slow-moving Abadi

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/07/2023, 7:43 am
© Supplied by Inpexasia subsea
Map including Inpex' Abadi Masela LNG project area.

Shell has finally agreed the sale of its 35% stake in the Masela licence, offshore Indonesia, which holds the Abadi gas project.

Indonesia’s Pertamina Hulu Energy and Petronas Masela will buy the stake from Shell Upstream Overseas Services (SUOS). Shell will receive $325 million with another contingent payment of $325mn due on a final investment decision (FID).

Petronas will take a 15% stake in Masela, while Pertamina will have 20%.

The sale has an effective date of January 1, 2023. Shell has said it expects to complete the sale this quarter. It will require approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Shell had backed a plan to install a major floating LNG (FLNG) project on the Masela licence but the Indonesian government rejected the proposal. Indonesia would prefer an onshore facility, which would generate more domestic employment.

Abadi is around 150 km offshore

“The decision to sell our participation in the Masela PSC is in line with our focus on disciplined capital allocation,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director.

“We wish to thank all stakeholders, especially the government of Indonesia for their support throughout the sales process. Shell remains active in Indonesia and continues to contribute to the country’s energy transition journey.”

Petronas president and CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the acquisition “marks a significant milestone in Petronas’ portfolio expansion in Indonesia. Our participation underscores the commitment in supporting Indonesia’s production target to achieve one million barrels of oil per day and 12 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2030.”

Japan’s Inpex has the outstanding 65% in the Masela production-sharing contract (PSC) and is also the operator. Shell acquired its stake in Masela in 2011.

The proposed onshore LNG plant would have 9.5 million tonnes per year of capacity. It would also include a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility. Inpex has forecast it may begin producing LNG at Abadi in the early 2030s.

