Eni keeps its eyes on LNG growth with Indonesia deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Eni keeps its eyes on LNG growth with Indonesia deal

The company said it aims to increase its LNG contracted volumes to more than 18 million tonnes per year of LNG by 2026.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2023, 8:01 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / MyVideoimage.comENI headquarters building in Rome Eur. Rome Eur, Italy. 05/03/2019. Glass curtain wall facade. Project by the architects Marco Bacigalupo and Ugo Ratti.; Shutterstock ID 1397430926; purchase_order: energy voice; job: eni neptune
ENI headquarters building in Rome Eur. Rome Eur, Italy. 05/03/2019. Glass curtain wall facade. Project by the architects Marco Bacigalupo and Ugo Ratti.; Shutterstock ID 1397430926; purchase_order: energy voice; job: eni neptune

Eni has signed another sales and purchase agreement in Indonesia, which will start in January.

This comes shortly after the company struck another deal in Qatar and is making progress in Congo Brazzaville on additional volumes. The company aims to increase the amount of upstream gas in its portfolio to 60% by 2030.

The deal in Indonesia is with Merakes LNG Sellers. It will run for three years from the start of 2024. It covers 0.8 billion cubic metres and comes in addition to a 1.4 bcm deal with Jangkrik LNG Sellers, which has been in place since 2017.

On October 23, Eni signed a deal with QatarEnergy for 1.5 bcm per year of LNG from the North Field East (NFE) project. It will deliver gas to the Italia FSRU, in Piombino.

The company expects deliveries to start in 2026 and will continue for 27 years.

Two days before the announcement of the Qatari deal, Eni announced the sail away of the Tango floating LNG (FLNG) vessel and Excalibur floating storage unit from Dubai.

These vessels are headed for Congo’s Marine XII licence, where Eni will begin producing in December 2023.

Tango FLNG can produce 1 bcm per year of gas. A second FLNG vessel, with 3.5 bcm per year of capacity, will start up in 2025. Eni will market all the produced LNG.

The company said it aims to increase its LNG contracted volumes to more than 18 million tonnes per year of LNG by 2026.

Helping its plans in Indonesia it has acquired Chevron’s local upstream assets and made a significant discovery at Geng North.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts