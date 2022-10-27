Sembcorp abandons merger plans in favour of Keppel O&M acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Sembcorp abandons merger plans in favour of Keppel O&M acquisition

Sembcorp Marine (S51.SI) has called off plans to merge with rival Keppel O&M, in favour of buying the company outright in a deal worth $3.2bn.
By Andrew Dykes
27/10/2022, 2:54 pm
Keppel O&M built the FPSO P-69 for Petrobras

The Singaporean offshore engineering giant announced Thursday that it would buy 100% of the offshore and maritime (O&M) business from parent conglomerate Keppel.

The two had announced a proposed merger deal in April aimed forming one of the world’s largest offshore energy players, worth a combined $6.3 billion.

After Asian yards were hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19, the tie up was billed as helping the resulting company seek opportunities not just in oil and gas, but in renewable energies, such as offshore wind and hydrogen.

However, the terms left shareholders of both entities questioning whether the deal would dilute the value of their holdings.

The new approach eschews previous plans to create a new combined company and with it, the need for approval of 75% of the group’s shareholders by value.

It will also be faster – reducing the transaction closing time by “up to two months” – and reportedly cheaper, with an equity value exchange ratio that lowers the overall valuation to around S$4.50 billion ($3.2bn) from the earlier S$4.87bn ($3.45bn) – a saving of some $270m.

If approved, the deal could potentially close by the end of the year. Sembcorp Marine said it intends to hold an extraordinary general meeting in December 2022 or January 2023 to ratify the transaction.

Following completion, Sembcorp Marine will retain its listing status on the Singapore exchange and issue new Sembcorp Marine shares to Keppel directly.

Keppel O&M will then become a wholly owned subsidiary, while Keppel will retain 5% of the enlarged Sembcorp Marine shares as its retained stake, instead of 10% as proposed under the original merger deal.

Meanwhile parent Temasek will see its stake in Sembmarine fall from 54.6% to 35.5%, but will remain its largest shareholder.

“Amidst these volatile and uncertain times, the parties believe that it is critical for the proposed combination to be completed as soon as possible so that the benefits of an enlarged entity can be realised sooner,” Sembcorp said.

“Besides the expected synergies, an enlarged Sembcorp Marine will be in a better position to deal with the above challenges and compete against the global competition,” it added.

Sembmarine chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican added: “With the Proposed Combination, we hope to preserve Singapore’s marine and offshore engineering ecosystem and the industry’s core capabilities developed over the decades by two home grown companies that have become established global players.”

“An enlarged Sembcorp Marine is better positioned to advance Singapore’s O&M and maritime interests and augment the sector’s potential as a growth engine for the economy, providing jobs and business opportunities; as well as spearhead the nation’s expansion into the adjacent offshore renewables and new energy markets, in tandem with the global transition to a low-carbon economy.”

