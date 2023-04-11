Top driller bets on deepwater oil as India seeks to stem imports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Top driller bets on deepwater oil as India seeks to stem imports

By Bloomberg
11/04/2023, 9:49 am
© Supplied by ONGCONGC offices in Mumbai.
ONGC offices in Mumbai.

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is preparing to bet billions of dollars on deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, boosting spending in a push that could help one of the world’s top oil importing nations reduce reliance on overseas supply.

“Onshore we have more or less drilled, appraised or acquired data in most of the basins,” Sushma Rawat, director of exploration for the state-owned giant, said in an interview. “But there are still large tracts offshore where we have very sparse data, where almost no wells have been drilled.”

India, with a fast-growing apptite for crude, is eager to reduce its fuel import bill and bolster energy security, and has encouraged companies like state-controlled ONGC to do more to tap domestic oil and gas reserves. It’s a gamble that, if successful, would yield rewards for producers and for a government looking to reduce its overseas dependence.

Rawat said ONGC plans to bid aggressively in upcoming government auctions to increase its exploration acreage to 500,000 square kilometers (193,050 square miles) by March 2026, from around 163,000 square kilometers today. Annual spending will rise to 110 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from an annual 70 billion to 80 billion rupees.

For ONGC, the exploration push is also about countering a decline in production. In the decade to the end of March last year, oil output dropped 17.5% to 19.6 million tons, while gas shrank just over 10% to 20.9 billion cubic meters — a decline that has left India vulnerable to surging import costs.

ONGC accounts for 66% of India’s oil output and 58% of its gas. That’s partly offshore, but in shallow waters. The only producing deepwater project is its KG-DWN-98/2 block in the Krishna Godavari basin. Crude oil output there is due to start in May — well past the original target of 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had set a goal of cutting imports by 10% by 2022 and halve them by 2030, but missed the first target, with import dependence increasing instead. No fresh goals have been publicly announced, but India last year released nearly one million square kilometers of acreage previously closed to exploration for military, environmental and other reasons.

Rawat and officials at ONGC want to leverage the opportunity, trying to speed up efforts by striking a string of partnerships with Exxon Mobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies. ONGC holds just over half of the country’s leased exploration acreage, making it an appealing partner.

Now the challenge for ONGC is to turn broad agreements into tangible exploration alliances, said Angus Rodger, upstream research director for Asia Pacific at Wood Mackenzie: “The Indian government wants to see new partnerships emerge, between Indian players and the best international explorers.”

The global oil majors, wary of the risks associated with India’s offshore potential, are pushing for better conditions from the Indian government, Rawat said, including with the addition of clauses on arbitration, reassurance around the stability of the fiscal regime and on criminal liability.

