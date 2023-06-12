VIDEO: Indian Coast Guard evac rig ahead of cyclone

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Indian Coast Guard has airlifted 11 people from a Shelf Drilling-owned jack-up rig offshore Gujarat, in the Arabian Sea.

The agency said one of its helicopters had carried out the evacuation and that work was under way to lift all people off the rig. The Coast Guard moved the workers to Okha, in Gujarat.

#CycloneBiprarjoy Updates on ESCS #Biparjoy.@IndiaCoastGuard ALH Mk-III (CG 858) has airlifted total of 11 personnel from jack up rig 'Key Singapore operating off #Dwarka to #Okha, #Gujarat. Sorties being progressed for evacuation off all persons. वयम् रक्षामः #WeProtect pic.twitter.com/k3MGsD5F7a — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 12, 2023

According to Shelf Drilling, the Key Singapore is under contract to Cairn India, until August this year.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Biparjoy is a cyclonic storm that risks damaging winds, “heavy rainfall, storm surge, rough seas, mudslides, and flash flooding”.

The centre said the storm would make landfall within about three days and then weaken.

Videos and images on social media show extensive impact of high waters and surging storm waters. Biparjoy means disaster or calamity in Bengali.