Wood wins Woodside extension, FEED work

Woodside Energy has extended a contract for Wood to provide brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) at the North West Shelf (NWS).

Wood said the Australian contract would run to October 2025. The company did not disclose the value of the contract.

“Our long-term relationship with Woodside demonstrates the strength and reliability of Wood’s operational delivery in Australia. It’s also a great example of our technical expertise, commitment to performance excellence and relentless focus on safe operations across our business,” said Wood president of operations in Asia Pacific Ralph Ellis.

Woodside also awarded Wood front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the Goodwyn Alpha Low-Low Pressure project, off Western Australia.

Teams based at Wood’s offices in Perth will provide engineering designs, it said. The aim is to include extra compression to enhance asset production, in addition to modifications to existing facilities.

Goodwyn Alpha has been producing since 1995 and is operated by Woodside, on behalf of the NWS partners. It is 138 km northwest of Dampier and in 131 metres of water.

The venture produces gas and condensate from a number of fields and transports them via the GWA platform onshore to the Karratha gas plant.

Wood carried out FEED work and detailed design for flowlines on the Greater Western Flank phase 2 (GWF-2) in 2019. This development included eight subsea wells in six fields, tied back to the GWA platform via a 35 km pipeline.

In 2017, Wood won work on the Julimar Phase 2 project from Woodside offshore Australia, following on from its involvement in the first phase.