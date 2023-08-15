Wood wins Woodside extension, FEED work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Wood wins Woodside extension, FEED work

Woodside also awarded Wood front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the Goodwyn Alpha Low-Low Pressure project, off Western Australia.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2023, 9:09 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyWood has won a contract extension from Woodside at the NWS project.
Woodside Energy has extended a contract for Wood to provide brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) at the North West Shelf (NWS). Australia. Supplied by Woodside Energy Date; Unknown

Woodside Energy has extended a contract for Wood to provide brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) at the North West Shelf (NWS).

Wood said the Australian contract would run to October 2025. The company did not disclose the value of the contract.

“Our long-term relationship with Woodside demonstrates the strength and reliability of Wood’s operational delivery in Australia. It’s also a great example of our technical expertise, commitment to performance excellence and relentless focus on safe operations across our business,” said Wood president of operations in Asia Pacific Ralph Ellis.

Woodside also awarded Wood front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the Goodwyn Alpha Low-Low Pressure project, off Western Australia.

Teams based at Wood’s offices in Perth will provide engineering designs, it said. The aim is to include extra compression to enhance asset production, in addition to modifications to existing facilities.

Goodwyn Alpha has been producing since 1995 and is operated by Woodside, on behalf of the NWS partners. It is 138 km northwest of Dampier and in 131 metres of water.

The venture produces gas and condensate from a number of fields and transports them via the GWA platform onshore to the Karratha gas plant.

Wood carried out FEED work and detailed design for flowlines on the Greater Western Flank phase 2 (GWF-2) in 2019. This development included eight subsea wells in six fields, tied back to the GWA platform via a 35 km pipeline.

In 2017, Wood won work on the Julimar Phase 2 project from Woodside offshore Australia, following on from its involvement in the first phase.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts