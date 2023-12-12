Jadestone, union clash over negligence allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Jadestone, union clash over negligence allegations

“During the generator testing, numerous safety devices appear to have been deliberately overridden by Jadestone, including heat detectors, flame detectors, and smoke detectors,” the OA said. No alarms went off because of the overridden sensors.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/12/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 12/12/2023, 8:19 am
© Supplied by Jadestone EnergyJadestone Energy's Stag project
Jadestone Energy is accused of cutting safety measures on a platform in Australian waters – and a fire breaking out as a result.

The Offshore Alliance (OA) sent a formal complaint to National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) three weeks ago. The OA went public on the weekend with its concerns on the Stag-A platform.

“Following maintenance in one of the main generator enclosures on the Stag platform, there was a very small fire on lagging after restart of the generator,” Jadestone told Energy Voice.

“The dedicated fire watch, who was placed at the enclosure, immediately extinguished the fire using a handheld CO2 fire extinguisher. The unit was shut down and the lagging doused with water as a further precaution.”

The OA claims a senior Jadestone manager ordered workers to start a generator despite insulation soaked with crude oil on the exhaust.

“During the generator testing, numerous safety devices appear to have been deliberately overridden by Jadestone, including heat detectors, flame detectors, and smoke detectors,” the OA said. No alarms went off because of the overridden sensors. Eventually a fire broke out.

Investigation

Jadestone attempted “to downplay the severity of the incident”, the group went on to say. The OA alleged the company had pressured workers to claim it was just smoke, rather than a fire.

“At no time was there a risk to the Stag facility or workforce, with production operations uninterrupted,” the company said. It also reported that it had informed the regulatory authorities immediately.

NOPSEMA agreed to an independent investigation around a week ago, the OA said. Initially, the regulator had attempted to allow Jadestone to self investigate.

In response to a query from Energy Voice, NOPSEMA said Jadestone had notified it of an incident on October 29. This included an inspection of the facility on November 7-10.

“NOPSEMA does not predetermine end points for investigations. The investigation into this matter is ongoing,” it said.

The union group has clashed with Jadestone on the Stag platform in the past. It managed to reach a pay deal in December 2022, after various clashes with management.

Stag is a heavy oilfield on the WA-15-L licence, in the Carnarvon Basin, 60 km offshore. In 2022, Jadestone reported production was just over 2,000 barrels per day. The facility has capacity to produce 30,000 bpd.

Updated at 8:20 am with NOPSEMA comment. 

