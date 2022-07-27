Equinor deploys huge profits to mount $6 billion share buyback scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Equinor deploys huge profits to mount $6 billion share buyback scheme

Equinor (OSE, NYSE: EQNR) the majority state-owned Norwegian oil firm, has unveiled a whopping set of profits and upped its share buyback plan to $6 billion for 2022.
By Allister Thomas
27/07/2022, 7:21 am Updated: 27/07/2022, 7:24 am
© Supplied by EquinorEquinor
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal

The firm is increasing its buyback plan by $1bn, having previously said it would remove $5bn of shares from the market this year to increase value for shareholders.

It comes as Equinor today unveils first-half adjusted earnings of $35.5 billion, an increase of more than 300% on H1 2021 at $8.7bn.

The oil firm said the buyback increase is based on the strength of its balance sheet and outlook for commodity prices.

As part of scheme it has launched a third tranche worth $1.8bn, to begin tomorrow and completing no later than October 26, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State.

It follows a second round of $1.33bn in May and a first round of $1bn in February.

Equinor is 67% owned by the government of Norway, but has shares listed in Oslo and New York.

Equinor © Equinor
The Equinor Mariner A platform.

Other major shareholders include investment managers Folketrygdfondet and BlackRock.

Revenues for the half-year totalled $72.8bn, more than double the same period last year at $35bn, largely driven by higher realised oil and gas prices.

Before tax, Equinor racked up profits just shy of $37 billion, up 290% on H1 2021’s $9.4bn.

CEO Anders Opedal recognised that Equinor is benefitting from high oil and gas prices, driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Equinor has previously said it would halt all investments in Russia, which was completed in the second quarter.

Mr Opedal said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacted already tight energy markets and has created an energy crisis with high prices affecting people and all sectors of society. Equinor puts its best effort into securing safe and reliable deliveries of energy to Europe, whilst continuing to invest in the energy transition.”

“Equinor continues to provide high gas production from the NCS, including volumes from Hammerfest LNG, now safely back in production. Solid operational performance and high production combined with high prices resulted in strong financial results with adjusted earnings of more than 17 billion dollars before tax.”

“We have taken important steps within our low carbon portfolio to help our customers decarbonise. Investments in the UK power company Triton Power and the battery storage developer East Point Energy in the US will expand our energy offerings and be important building blocks in new value chains.”

