EnerMech creating 170 jobs with first Ireland facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

EnerMech creating 170 jobs with first Ireland facility

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm EnerMech has said it will create around 170 jobs with the launch of its first facility in Ireland.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/09/2022, 10:52 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EnerMechenermech ireland
EnerMech CEO Christian Brown.

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm EnerMech has said it will create around 170 jobs with the launch of its first facility in Ireland.

EnerMech said the site, located in IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Athlone, represents a €9.2 million (£8m) investment, and the new roles will be created over the next three years.

The company said it has already delivered specialised projects from the base, formally opened today, over the last year, including “services to a large semiconductor project for a world-leading North American company”.

CEO Christian Brown said: “The launch celebrations mark the end of a successful first year for EnerMech in Ireland. Our new facility opens a number of doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets.

“This healthy mix of business progression demonstrates our multi-discipline capabilities are being more widely recognised and valued in new ways across the board.

EnerMech, acquired in 2018 by private equity firm The Carlyle Group, specialises in instrumentation and integrity services to energy and infrastructure clients.

It said the firm has received support for the new base from the Irish government through its industrial development agency IDA Ireland.

The company now employs more than 110 people in the region across specialist engineering disciplines.

It is expected to take on another 60 full-time roles and 10 more apprentices in the near future.

Tanaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “I’m really pleased to welcome EnerMech to Ireland and in particular Athlone, which is a fantastic choice of location for this substantial investment.

“These 170 new jobs will be a real boost, and really underline Ireland’s growth as an international advanced manufacturing hub. EnerMech has a remarkable 50 years of experience with a global presence in 23 countries.

“We will continue to work hard to create the right environment to attract such world-class companies to all parts of the country. I wish the team all the very best and trust they will be very happy in their new community.”

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts