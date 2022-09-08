EnerMech creating 170 jobs with first Ireland facility

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm EnerMech has said it will create around 170 jobs with the launch of its first facility in Ireland.

EnerMech said the site, located in IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Athlone, represents a €9.2 million (£8m) investment, and the new roles will be created over the next three years.

The company said it has already delivered specialised projects from the base, formally opened today, over the last year, including “services to a large semiconductor project for a world-leading North American company”.

CEO Christian Brown said: “The launch celebrations mark the end of a successful first year for EnerMech in Ireland. Our new facility opens a number of doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets.

“This healthy mix of business progression demonstrates our multi-discipline capabilities are being more widely recognised and valued in new ways across the board.

EnerMech, acquired in 2018 by private equity firm The Carlyle Group, specialises in instrumentation and integrity services to energy and infrastructure clients.

It said the firm has received support for the new base from the Irish government through its industrial development agency IDA Ireland.

The company now employs more than 110 people in the region across specialist engineering disciplines.

It is expected to take on another 60 full-time roles and 10 more apprentices in the near future.

Tanaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “I’m really pleased to welcome EnerMech to Ireland and in particular Athlone, which is a fantastic choice of location for this substantial investment.

“These 170 new jobs will be a real boost, and really underline Ireland’s growth as an international advanced manufacturing hub. EnerMech has a remarkable 50 years of experience with a global presence in 23 countries.

“We will continue to work hard to create the right environment to attract such world-class companies to all parts of the country. I wish the team all the very best and trust they will be very happy in their new community.”