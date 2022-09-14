Germany considers nationalising Uniper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Germany considers nationalising Uniper

Talks are under way over Germany buying a major stake in Uniper, amid “increased uncertainties”, the company has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/09/2022, 2:45 pm
Electricity pylons stand alongside cooling towers at Uniper SE's coal-fired power station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, U.K. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Talks are under way over Germany buying a major stake in Uniper, amid “increased uncertainties”, the company has said.

Uniper and its backer Fortum struck a deal with the German government in July. This aimed to stabilise the company’s operations, which have been hard hit by interruptions in Russian gas deliveries.

Given the increasing uncertainty over the operating environment, Uniper said, they are looking at alternative options. The only one it specified was the German government taking a “significant majority participation”.

Bloomberg has reported Germany is open to nationalising the entire company.

Russia has stopped delivering gas via the Nord Stream pipeline in early September. Gazprom has variously blamed maintenance problems and retaliation for sanctions on Russia for the stoppage.

Given the challenges around supply, Uniper’s financial losses have “significantly increased”, as a result of higher gas prices.

Uniper said the “deteriorating operating environment” and its “financial situation” must be considered among the discussions on the long-term plans.

The initial financing plan saw Germany commit to support of around 15 billion euros ($14.99bn) in July. By August, Uniper said it had drawn down its full 9bn euro ($8.99bn) credit facility, while asking KfW for another 4bn euros ($4bn).

At the end of August, before the Nord Stream shutoff, Uniper said the shortfall in deliveries had reached 80%. The company had been forced to buy spot gas at a price six times higher than 12 months ago.

As a result, cash losses were “well over” 100 million euros ($99.8mn) per day. The company also must provide security deposits for its purchases, which puts further pressure on its cash flow.

As of mid August, net debt had risen from 324mn euros to 2.06bn euros.

