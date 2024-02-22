Repsol pledges €10 billion in attempt to win over investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Repsol pledges €10 billion in attempt to win over investors

By Bloomberg
22/02/2024, 10:08 am
© BloombergA logo on the roof of a Repsol gas station in the Zona Franca district of Barcelona, Spain.
Repsol will increase its dividend by 29% and buy back more shares, following the trend set by most other major oil companies of rising shareholder returns despite lower profits.

The Spanish company (MC:REP)will pay out €0.90 ($0.98) per share to investors this year, subject to approval at its next annual general meeting, and will increase the payment by 3% every year through 2027, according to a statement on Thursday. The total spend on dividends in the period will be €4.6 billion. In addition, it will repurchase as much as €5.4 billion of shares also through to 2027.

Repsol is following the steps of oil supermajors, including Equinor, Shell and BP, which all announced large payments to investors earlier in the month. Oil companies are aggressively increasing share buybacks as they seek to win over investors, and last year alone returned more cash to shareholders than ever before.

“We have delivered €7.1 billion of operating cash flow, the second-highest in our history amid external uncertainty and volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Josu Jon Imaz said in the statement.

Repsol stock rose 4.6% to €14.37 per share at market open in Madrid.

The push to win over investors by paying them more comes at the same time as the Spanish oil producer redoubles bets on growing its clean-energy business. This happens as larger rivals including Shell have cut the proportion of investments earmarked for the low-carbon business to focus on more profitable fossil fuels. Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has called on BP to boost its oil and gas spending and cut investment on clean energy.

Repsol is aiming to increase its renewable energy capacity more than threefold, from the current 2.8 gigawatts to 9 to 10 gigawatts in 2027. The Spanish company received in December the first ships carrying used cooking oil in its biofuels plant in Cartagena. It has invested more than €200 million to bring its annual production capacity to 250,000 tonnes of renewable fuels.

The company also said it would prepare its oil exploration and production division for a potential listing in 2026 or 2027 by upgrading the portfolio, in part by focusing on higher margin and lower carbon barrels. In 2022, Repsol sold 25% of the business to EIG Global Energy Partners.

Also on Thursday, Repsol reported a fourth-quarter adjusted income of €1.20 billion, a 41% decrease from the same period of 2022. That beat the average analysts estimate of €986 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

