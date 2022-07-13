Germany in talks with Shell for LNG to replace Russian supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Germany in talks with Shell for LNG to replace Russian supplies

Germany is in negotiations with some of the world’s top liquefied natural gas suppliers, including energy giant Shell, to replace Russian fuel with alternative supplies.
By Bloomberg
13/07/2022, 11:25 am
LNG carrier cruises away leaving wake behind to the left
An LNG carrier on the move.

The government, which aims to begin importing LNG this winter, is currently in talks with several companies for long-term supply contracts, said people with knowledge of the matter. It is also considering signing more deals with US exporter Venture Global LNG, said the people, who requested anonymity as the discussions are private.

Joerg Kukies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s top economic aide, said he held talks on potential procurement in Sydney during a two-day energy forum. He declined to identify producers he’d spoken with at the summit.

Shell and Venture Global weren’t immediately available for comment.

After accelerating plans for new LNG import terminals, “now we need the molecules,” Kukies said in a speech on Wednesday at the forum.

Germany is set to become an LNG importing powerhouse within a year as it moves to slash its dependence on Russian fuel. The European Union is under pressure to find alternative supply amid fears that Moscow will cut deliveries of the fuel in retaliation to western sanctions.

More than half of Germany’s gas supply came from Russia last year, and deliveries into the four planned terminals would cover about a third of its annual consumption. The biggest hurdle is finding enough available supply to deliver to the new terminals as the world grapples with a fuel shortage.

Germany is also in negotiations with Qatar, one of the world’s top LNG exporters. However, discussions have stalled as Germany has pushed back against Qatar’s demand for longer-term contracts that could complicate its green goals.

Already, Germany has signed a few LNG deals with other suppliers. Venture Global LNG signed a contract to supply utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg last month.

And Sempra Infrastructure agreed to a preliminary deal in May to provide LNG to RWE.

