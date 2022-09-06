MAM launches to tackle LNG fuel’s methane slip problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

MAM launches to tackle LNG fuel’s methane slip problem

A new group is launching today with a focus on managing methane emissions in shipping, using LNG as a fuel.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by WoodsideWorkers at the Pluto LNG plant, which would receive production from the Scarborough project
A new group is launching today with a focus on managing methane emissions in shipping, using LNG as a fuel.

The Methane Abatement in Maritime (MAM) Innovation Initiative intends to spend its first year working on ways to monitor and reduce methane emissions from LNG-fuelled ships. From 2023, the initiative plans to present solutions to industry.

Safetyech Accelerator will lead MAM. It has seven partners: Maran Gas Maritime, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Carnival Corporation, Seaspan, Shell, Lloyd’s Register and Knutsen Group.

Lloyd’s Register’s gas director Panagiotis Mitrou will chair the initiative. Safetytech Accelerator’s Head of Partnerships Steve Price will direct.

LNG as a fuel generates less CO2 and emits less NOx, SOx and particulate matter.

However, ships have a tendency to leak unburned methane when using it as a fuel. Natural gas is a powerful greenhouse gas (GHG), although it does not remain in the atmosphere for as long as CO2.

Measuring

MAM aims to determine what amount of methane emissions might be considered negligible. It will then work to determine what steps it can take to improve.

“Shipping currently lacks the information and tools they need to accurately measure the amount of methane released by LNG-fuelled ships, and the extent of this impact,” Safetytech’s Steve Price said.

“Understanding the extent of this methane slip will allow companies’, society and policymakers understand LNG’s real environmental impact. Empowering markets to channel investments to new technologies that can reduce methane slip, or to other transition fuels.”

LR’s Mitrou said there was a need to tackle climate change that was becoming more urgent.

“So it is critical that the industry does everything it can – as quickly as possible – to unlock the potential of LNG as a transition fuel,” he said. “By convening industry members who have already made great strides in abating emissions across their fleets, we aim to share and promote best practices across the supply chain for the benefit of the entire sector.”

