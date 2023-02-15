Germany receives first Middle Eastern LNG, from Adnoc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Germany receives first Middle Eastern LNG, from Adnoc

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/02/2023, 9:55 am
© Bloombergpower prices historically high
High voltage electricity power lines near the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power station near Peitz, Germany, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Adnoc has delivered a first cargo of LNG to Germany, at Elbehafen FSRU in Brunsbüttel.

This is the first cargo of LNG from the Middle East to Germany. Adnoc Gas produced the cargo of 137,000 cubic metres. It follows the first ammonia shipment along the route, in October 2022.

The parties to the deal held a ceremony at Brunsbüttel today. United Arab Emirates ambassador to Germany Ahmed Alattar attended, as did Germany Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Alexander Lücke.

Joschka Knuth, state secretary in the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of Energy Transition, Climate Protection, Environment and Nature, was attending as were Adnoc Gas acting CEO Ahmed Alebri and RWE Supply & Trading CEO Andree Stracke.

Alebri said the delivery “demonstrates how the UAE is continuing to work closely with our strategic partners in responsibly providing secure, sustainable and affordable energy supplies”. ADNOC Gas is ready to send more “of this key transition fuel to our partner, RWE and German industry”, he said.

RWE’s Stracke said the company was providing support wherever it was needed. “The development of the LNG supply infrastructure in Germany continues to make rapid progress,” the executive said. He went on to welcome Adnoc’s role. The two companies were “working together to make Germany’s energy supply as secure as possible”.

Short term

State Secretary in the German Ministry for Climate Action Stefan Wenzel said more LNG was needed in Germany, in the short term.

“Going forward, we must accelerate the switch from conventional natural gas”, Wenzel said. He backed “green hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia” as the next step. He went on to say the UAE was a “very important partner for Germany”, in supplying LNG and hydrogen.

Germany and the UAE signed an energy security deal in September 2022. This covered the supply of LNG to RWE, in addition to various agreements on the supply of low carbon ammonia.

