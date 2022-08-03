Gas pipeline part is ready for Russia, says German leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Gas pipeline part is ready for Russia, says German leader

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has inspected a mechanical turbine at the centre of a natural gas dispute and declared "there are no problems" with the part besides information from Russia's state-controlled gas company.
By Energy Reporter
03/08/2022, 12:41 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, gestures besides Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, left, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited a plant by Siemens Energy where a turbine, which is at the center of a dispute between Germany and Russia over reduced gas supplies, is currently sitting in storage until it can be shipped to Russia.
Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, citing delays with the turbine’s repair and delivery.

But Mr Scholz insisted the needed part is ready to be shipped to Russia at any time.

German partner Siemens Energy earlier this year sent the turbine to Canada for an overhaul.

The German government says the finished piece was meant to be installed in September and alleges that Moscow is using misleading technical explanations in a political ploy and to push up gas prices.

The turbine is now stored at a Siemens Energy facility in Germany’s western city of Mulheim an der Ruhr.

“This thing is perfect. Its installation can be done immediately,” Mr Scholz said while standing in front of the large piece of machinery.

“It is here. It’s ready to go. And by the way, in the world we live in today, it’s a very simple thing to transport it. It’s just a matter of saying, ‘Please send it’.”

“This turbine is usable any time,” he said.

“There is nothing standing in the way of its transport on to Russia – other than that the Russian recipients have to say that they want to have the turbine, and give the necessary information for the customs transport to Russia,” the chancellor continued.

“All other permits are there – that goes for the permit from Germany, the permit from the European Union, from the United Kingdom, from Canada. There are no problems.”

Gazprom has repeatedly said it pressed Siemens Energy for documents and clarification, and said a week ago that it was not satisfied with documents it had received.

Gazprom’s repeated reductions of gas deliveries has raised fears that Russia may cut off supplies to try to gain political leverage over Europe, which has imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Scholz noted the EU sanctions do not apply to the gas used to power industry, heat homes and generate electricity.

