Oil & Gas / Europe / Refining

TotalEnergies denies supplying fuel for Russian fighter jets

TotalEnergies has denied a role in fuelling Russian fighter jets in their attacks in Ukraine, in response to allegations published today by France’s Le Monde.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2022, 2:58 pm
© Aurelien Morissard/via ZUMA PresTotalEnergies Glendronach
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne

TotalEnergies has denied a role in fuelling Russian fighter jets in their attacks in Ukraine, in response to allegations published today by France’s Le Monde.

The allegations focus on Total’s 49% stake in the Terneftgaz venture, in which Russian independent Novatek holds 51%.

Le Monde, citing data from Global Witness and Refinitiv, claimed to have traced the supply chain from Terneftgaz’s gas fields in Siberia to two military airbases. These sites, Morozovskaya and Malchevo, both hold combat aircraft that have been involved in attacks on Ukraine.

The French newspaper singled out the attack on the Mariupol Theatre in mid-March, which led to the deaths of around 600 people. Amnesty International has deemed the attack a war crime.

Heated response

Total denied that it provided fuel to the Russian army. The newspaper report contains a “large number of errors, shortcuts, inaccuracies, speculations and untruths”.

Novatek is the operator of the Terneftgaz venture. Total has no operational role and has not received any dividends from the unit since February this year. It has not provided financing since 2015.

Terneftgaz sells condensates to Novatek under a long-term contract, the French company said.

It took issue with a number of assertions from Le Monde. Terneftgaz liquids make up about 7% of Novatek’s volumes, which are all processed together in a refinery for local consumption.

European sanctions do not extend to Russian gas, only oil, Total said. Terneftgaz produces condensates as a by-product of gas production.

A Le Monde editorial said Total was “playing with fire” in its assertions of ignorance around how fuel was supplied. The newspaper noted the French “duty of vigilance” law that puts the responsibility on companies around how their subsidiaries abroad behave.

French courts have put Total to the question on this basis over its activities in Uganda, around the Lake Albert development.

