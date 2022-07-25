MENA spending on the rise, but prices to remain high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

MENA spending on the rise, but prices to remain high

Spending on the energy sector in the Middle East and North Africa could reach $879 billion over the next five years, according to Apicorp.
By Ed Reed
25/07/2022, 4:58 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Petrofac has won EPCC work in Bahrain from Tatweer Petroleum

Spending on the energy sector in the Middle East and North Africa could reach $879 billion over the next five years, according to Apicorp.

This is up 9% from the $805bn planned in 2021.

Committed projects make up around 30% of this amount, while the remaining 70% is in the planning stage. In the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) the amount of money committed rises to 45%.

The total committed amount is $352bn over the five year period to 2026, up from $308bn last year. The share directed at oil projects has fallen to 33% of the total, from 42%, while gas has increased slightly to 29% from 24%. Petrochemical spending has more than doubled, from 4% to 9%.

Spending on oil and gas in 2020 and 2021 were the lowest in a decade. Investment has not reached 2019 levels. Meanwhile, production from existing fields will decline at 8% per year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Gas plans are driven by megaprojects, such as Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) and Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah. The United Arab Emirates new nuclear power plant is freeing up gas volumes for export. As such, it is working on a new planned LNG terminal at Fujairah.

Apicorp predicted oil prices would see sharp volatility and then stabilise around $100 per barrel. Asian and European gas prices will cool somewhat in the short term before starting to rise again into winter.

Global gas markets will be “squeezed” until 2026, the report said. It went on to note European vulnerability amidst an unwillingness to enter into long-term gas deals “putting it into a vulnerable position towards existing Russian supply”.

Asian companies, with long-term agreements, “are now at an advantage as they are protected from the ongoing unreasonable surge in prices”.

