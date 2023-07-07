Saudi Arabia hikes its oil prices as supply cuts extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Saudi Arabia hikes its oil prices as supply cuts extended

By Bloomberg
07/07/2023, 7:00 am
Saudi Arabia hikes oil
An offshore drilling platform stands in shallow waters at the Manifa offshore oilfield, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Manifa, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

Saudi Arabia issued big price increases for its crude to Europe and the Mediterranean, while also unexpectedly lifting the cost of barrels to Asia, a move that risks stifling demand for the kingdom’s barrels.

State-owned Saudi Aramco raised the prices of all grades to the US, northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, compared with July, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. It also boosted its Arab Light prices to the key demand region of Asia, contrary to expectations in a Bloomberg survey.

Official selling prices to Europe were all lifted by 80 cents a barrel, vastly outpacing increases to the US and Asia. Meanwhile, Arab Medium crude in the Mediterranean was set at a record premium of $3.20 a barrel, while Arab Light was the highest since September at $3.50 above its benchmark.

Despite receiving the smallest price hike for Arab Light barrels, shipments to the US were set at the biggest OSP since at least 1999. The company lifted its flagship Arab Light crude for Asia by just 20 cents, to a premium of $3.20 a barrel.

Almost all of the traders and refiners surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the kingdom’s announcement earlier this week that it would extend into August its previously implemented 1-million-barrel-a-day supply cut had predicted no price change over the previous month. Aramco had already hiked prices for all of its grades to Asia for July.

Aramco’s July increases led at least two large European refiners to crimp their Saudi orders. Raising prices by 80 cents across all grades to northwest Europe and by $1.00-1.10 for Mediterranean destinations risks further suppressing demand for Saudi crude.

The kingdom’s effort to prop up oil prices is being assisted by OPEC+ ally Russia, which pledged a 500,000 barrels a day reduction in exports for August, though the announcements have so far had a muted impact on benchmark futures. Asian buyers may look elsewhere for alternative supplies if the curbs deprive them of barrels, or if Middle Eastern cargoes are deemed expensive.

Aramco sells about 60% of its crude to Asia, with its biggest buyers in China, Japan, South Korea and India. The exported cargoes are mostly under long-term contracts and pricing for these barrels are reviewed each month.

