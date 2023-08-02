Capterio calls on UAE to build bridge to zero flares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Capterio calls on UAE to build bridge to zero flares

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/08/2023, 7:00 am
The world loses too much natural gas to waste – flaring, venting and leaks – but the upcoming United Arab Emirates-led COP28 offers a chance to forge a new consensus.

COP28 president delegate Sultan Al Jaber – also the head of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar – has been a controversial choice in some quarters, because of his oil industry links.

“Al Jaber, and the UAE more broadly, have a different relationship with many of the world’s top emitters,” Capterio CEO Mark Davis told Energy Voice. “This COP can serve as a bridge, between east and west, between north and south.”

The Adnoc executive can bring “passion and creativity, while the COP28 role gives him the mandate. People take him seriously. Through engaging, we can do better than through disengaging. There was too much focus at COP26 on disengaging from the oil and gas industry, which must play a crucial role in tackling emissions.”

COP28 head Sultan Al Jaber talks at lectern, in front of Climate Tech backdrop © Supplied by UAE Climate Tech
Picture shows; COP28 president delegate Sultan Al Jaber. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by UAE Climate Tech Date; 10/05/2023

The UAE is better placed than the OECD governments to engage with many of the world’s top flaring states. Russia, for instance, flares 44.1 billion cubic metres per year of gas. Iran and Venezuela are also in the top five.

Capterio is soon to launch a new white paper on COP28 and flaring. The report puts nearly half of the emission reduction opportunity – that is, 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2e per year – in countries that have not endorsed the Global Methane Pledge.

“We need to have the right engagement with difficult to engage countries,” Davis explained. “We have to engage the other half and try new approaches.”

Capterio reports flaring accounts for 150 bcm equivalent per year, with venting 78 bcm and leaks 26 bcm. Tackling these leaks could provide revenues of $69 billion per year.

Financing the change

Financing projects to tackle the industry’s gas losses poses a problem. Western banks are increasingly opposed to funding oil and gas projects – even ones that would reduce flaring. “By not funding the solutions, banks are not solving the problem,” Davis said.

Capterio suggested private credit and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) might be able to participate, while progress on carbon markets – under COP’s Article 6 – would also help.

Some of the incumbent operators have limited interest or ability in executing flare projects themselves, partly due to scarcity of capital. Capterio therefore called for COP28 to launch a global development fund to work on these projects at an early stage.

The UAE has experience in tackling its own flaring problems. The launch of LNG exports in 1977 was closely linked to a domestic drive to move away from wasting gas.

In the mid 1970s, flaring accounted for 15 bcm per year. It fell to 5 bcm per year within 10 years and is around 1 bcm per year today.

Gas flaring intensity in the UAE is already world class, at 0.7 cubic metres per barrel, substantially lower than the global average of 4.7 cubic metres, and on a par with Saudi Arabia and Norway.

As Adnoc claims it is already at zero routine flaring, Capterio called for Adnoc or the UAE to sign up to the World Bank’s zero routine flaring initiative.

