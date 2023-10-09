Oil surges as Hamas’ attack on Israel fans Middle East tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Oil surges as Hamas’ attack on Israel fans Middle East tensions

By Bloomberg
09/10/2023, 7:02 am
© Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty ImagesA plume of smoke rises above the port in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike on Oct. 8, 2023.
Oil surged as much as 5% after the broadest and bloodiest attack on Israel in decades threatened to inflame tensions in the Middle East, the source of around a third of the world’s crude.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $86 a barrel as a war-risk premium returned to markets. The death toll on both sides following Hamas’ strikes against Israel over the weekend topped 1,100 as fighting headed into a third day, while the US said it was sending warships to the region.

The latest events in Israel don’t pose an immediate threat to oil flows, but there’s a risk the conflict could spiral into a more devastating proxy war, embroiling the US and Iran.

Any retaliation against Tehran amid reports it was involved in the attacks could endanger the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit that Iran has previously threatened to close.

“While the worst-case scenario of a regional war has to be kept in view, it’s not my base case,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based analysis firm Vanda Insights. “Restraint and calmer minds will prevail as there will be only losers all-round in a wider war.”

WTI and global benchmark Brent futures had plummeted this month — dropping by around $10 a barrel before the attack on Israel — as worries about high interest rates and slowing growth clouded the demand outlook. Those fears overshadowed bullishness that spurred a sharp rally in the third quarter as physical balances tightened due to prolonged Saudi-led crude output cuts.

The Israel-Hamas war reduces expectations Saudi Arabia will cut or eliminate its 1 million barrels a day of output curbs, Citigroup Inc. analysts Ed Morse and Eric Lee said in a note. Risks are also growing that Israel will attack Iran, they said.

The attacks come after months of easing tension between Washington and Tehran, with crude shipments from Iran rebounding to a five-year high with America’s tacit blessing. In an extreme scenario, Iran could retaliate and take aim at the Strait of Hormuz, should the Islamic Republic find itself in a corner. The waterway is essential for the movement of nearly 17 million barrels of crude and condensate each day.

“If Israel comes out and directly implicates Iran, we believe it will likely be difficult for the Biden administration to continue to adopt such a permissive sanctions regime,” RBC Capital Markets analyst including Helima Croft said in a note. “We anticipate that critics in Congress and elsewhere will contend that the White House is providing Iran with the financial wherewithal to sponsor such malign actors.”

The weekend’s events were reflected in oil’s futures curve, although the moves weren’t dramatic. WTI’s prompt timespread moved to $1.75 a barrel in backwardation, a bullish market structure that signals nervousness over supply, from $1.51 on Friday.

“The lack of movement in WTI timespreads suggests there’s little change in supply-demand fundamentals at the moment,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “Uncertainty over how the situation evolves is likely to support prices.”

