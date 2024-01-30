Wood secured $850 million in Middle East contract throughout 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Wood secured $850 million in Middle East contract throughout 2023

By Ryan Duff
30/01/2024, 9:58 am
© Supplied by WoodWood employees working onsite

Aberdeen-based consulting and engineering firm Wood has announced that it secured $850 million in Middle East contracts throughout 2023.

Over the course of 2023, the Aberdeen business was involved in the development of carbon dioxide transport and storage projects that expanded current global capacity of CO2 storage by around 25%.

Wood (LON: WG) also worked on feasibility studies and preliminary front end engineering design (FEED) for both carbon capture and storage (CCS) and low-carbon hydrogen projects.

Wood says that due to its success in the region, it is looking to create a further 500 jobs throughout 2024 after hiring 700 people last year.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive at Wood said, “We are thrilled to see continued growth across our Middle East business, where we have supported the energy industry for more than eight decades.

“Wood remains committed to delivering exceptional value for our clients in the region and developing in-country talent.

“Our recent successes are testament to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team and our unwavering commitment to providing solutions that contribute to a low-carbon future.”

Following work in Iraq last year Wood is supporting a project to reduce emissions in the country by more than 10 million tons of carbon per year through the elimination of flaring.

This comes weeks after the firm’s trading update which outlined EBITDA and revenue are being hit.

However debt, in part due to foreign exchange and delayed customer payments, was higher than analyst consensus estimates at $680m.

Gilmartin recently told Energy Voice that Wood has “always been focused on debt and we will continue to be focused on debt,” pointing to operating cash flow having significantly improved year-on-year by around $275m.

The firm is aiming for positive free cash flow in 2024 and “significant” free cash flow the following year. “We are on track with that, and that’s going to parlay out into our debt numbers”.

