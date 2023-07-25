Dana Gas commits to cutting methane emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Dana Gas commits to cutting methane emissions

Dana Gas CEO Patrick Allman-Ward said the company had made significant strides energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions in the past few years. The company has cut flaring 47% since 2019.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/07/2023, 11:34 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Dana Gas has signed up to cut methane emissions with OGCI
Dana Gas in Egypt.

Dana Gas has become the 20th producer to sign up to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative.

The company said it had agreed to achieve “near zero methane emissions” from operated assets by 2030.

Dana Gas CEO Patrick Allman-Ward said the company had made significant strides energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions in the past few years. The company has cut flaring 47% since 2019.

“There has historically been a lack of reliable, accurate and quantified data on methane emissions across the portfolio, which has started to improve with greater focus on this area, such as leak detection & repair programmes and more robust measurement and monitoring of fugitive losses,” he continued. “We have reported methane emissions numbers for the first time in our latest 2022 Sustainability Report.”

The OGCI launched the Aiming for Zero initiative in March 2022. By the end of the year, it had 17 signatories and 42 supporters.

The initiative aims to “use all reasonable means to avoid methane emissions, report transparently, adopt better monitoring and measurement technologies and support the implementation of sound regulations”.

Checking progress

Bjørn Otto Sverdrup, chairman of OGCI’s executive committee, welcomed Dana Gas to the group. “With exploration and production, as well as processing and transportation assets, the company can have a significant impact on methane emissions.”

In particular, he said, the agreement sees Dana Gas committing “to put in place all reasonable means to avoid methane venting and flaring and to repair detected leaks, while preserving the safety of people and the integrity of operations. The results of these efforts will be reported annually and transparently.”

Dana Gas cut flaring 29% in 2022, according to its sustainability report. The company highlighted a joint venture in Egypt that carried out a flare purge-gas use reduction project. This, Allman Ward said, will reduce flare emissions by 43%, saving 2,400 tonnes per year of CO2e.

The company flared 20,892 tonnes of hydrocarbons in 2019. By 2022, it cut this to 11,158 tonnes. Kurdistan is the main driver of this, accounting for 9,394 tonnes last year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts