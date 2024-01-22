TAQA exits Iraq with ShaMaran, HKN deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

TAQA exits Iraq with ShaMaran, HKN deal

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/01/2024, 7:40 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Pipes against a blue sky
ShaMaran at work in Kurdistan

ShaMaran Petroleum and HKN Energy have struck a deal to buy out TAQA’s stake in the Atrush block, in Kurdistan.

Under the agreement, ShaMaran will increase its stake in Atrush from 27.6% to 50%. HKN will have an indirect stake of 25%, while the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will have 25%.

ShaMaran CEO and president Garrett Soden said the deal was in line with the company’s strategy of consolidation in Kurdistan.

“We are acquiring TAQA’s 47.4% interest in Atrush and selling a 25% interest and operatorship to HKN IV,”  he said.

The two companies already work together on the adjacent Sarsang block, where HKN is operator. “We look forward to working together at Atrush to realise significant synergies on both blocks.”

United Arab Emirates-based TAQA confirmed that its subsidiary, TAQA International, was selling out of the block. Atrush is the company’s only asset in the country.

The transaction is structured as two steps. First, ShaMaran’s General Exploration Partners subsidiary will acquire TAQA Atrush. When this step closes, HKN IV will begin operating Atrush on a fee basis.

The second step involves a transfer of 25% from TAQA Atrush to ShaMaran’s subsidiary. ShaMaran will also sell down a 25% stake to HKN, for a “nominal” consideration.

Both steps are subject to approval from the KRG.

HKN described HKN IV as a “sister company” and said that the deal would not have a direct impact on its operations. “Working together with ShaMaran, we expect to realise synergies and cost savings that benefit both the Sarsang and Atrush blocks. We anticipate a smooth transition without any interruption in petroleum operations”, the company said.

Production in Kurdistan is suffering as a result of the closure of a key export route through Turkey. There have been talks to reopen the facility but local operators have also been pushing for recognition from the federal government for their contracts.

