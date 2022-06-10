Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery starts test runs: reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Refining

Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery starts test runs: reports

Kuwait has started up its giant Al-Zour refinery, Kpler has reported IIR Energy as saying. One crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 615,000 barrel per day plant started up a few days ago, it said.
By Ed Reed
10/06/2022, 7:50 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by FluorRefining modules move onto a big ship for transportation
Kuwait has started up its giant Al-Zour refinery, Kpler has reported IIR Energy as saying. One crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 615,000 barrel per day plant started up a few days ago, it said. Picture shows; COOEC-Fluor's fabrication yard shipped the final module assembly and it recently arrived at the project site in Kuwait.. Zhuhai, China. Supplied by Fluor Date; 10/10/2019

Kuwait has started up its giant Al-Zour refinery, Kpler has reported IIR Energy as saying. One crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 615,000 barrel per day plant started up a few days ago, it said.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. (KIPIC) began test runs on one of the three 205,000 bpd CDUs. The first CDU should be fully commissioned by early July, with testing continuing in the interim.

The second and third CDUs will reach commercial operations in October and December, IIR said. KIPIC is a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (KPC).

Homayoun Falakshahi, senior commodity analyst at Kpler, said starting up Al Zour will have a “lasting impact” on Kuwait’s oil exports. Starting up the first CDU has reduced Kuwaiti exports already, down 101,000 bpd from May to 1.75 million bpd.

“We expect Kuwaiti oil exports to fall below 1.4mn bpd by year-end, further intensifying the shortage of medium sour barrels,” Falashahi said.

Reducing medium sour Kuwait Export Blend will have a particular impact on refiners in Eastern Asia, he continued. The analyst named Vietnam, Japan and South Korea as seeing an impact already.

Product flows

While crude exports will fall, product exports will rise. Kpler expects Middle Eastern diesel supply to rise to 3.1mn bpd in the third quarter, up 100,000 bpd from the second quarter.

This will have an impact on European prices. The NW Europe 10 ppm ULSD crack is around $50 per barrel, Kpler calculates on Argus data. In 2021, this stood at $8 per barrel.

Al Zour should produce around 18,000 bpd of naphtha, 62,000 bpd of diesel and 53,000 bpd of kerosene by July, according to IIR. This will rise in October and December as more units come online. By the end of the year, it predicted naphtha flows of 36,000 bpd, diesel of 186,000 bpd and kerosene of 106,00 bpd.

Local news agency Al-Rai reported this week that KPC is in talks with Japan and a group of banks to borrow $1 billion. The company plans to use the cash to support production, Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Mohammed Abdul Latif Alfaris said in Parliament. The banks involved include HSBC and JP Morgan.

The minister said KPC had a “financial deficit” owing to its distribution of profits. As a result, it is seeking external finance.

“The financing plan includes various debt instruments, including financing through export credit agencies,” he said.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts