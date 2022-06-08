Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Costly carbon: North Sea to spend $750 million on emissions allowances in 2022

The UK North Sea is expected to spend $750 million on emissions allowances this year, according to new research, with the price of carbon only set to surge.
By Allister Thomas
08/06/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 08/06/2022, 8:07 am
The Buzzard field, operated by CNOOC.

The UK North Sea is expected to spend $750 million on emissions allowances this year, according to new research, with the price of carbon only set to surge.

Westwood Global has provided the estimate, with the UK emissions trading scheme (ETS) price (and before that, the EU version) having increased threefold in the last 18 months.

Without improving performance on emissions, not just in absolute terms but emissions intensity, North Sea producers could feel the pinch.

Westwood estimates that an oil and gas hub with an intensity of 50 kg of CO2 per barrel could end up paying $5 per barrel at an ETS price of $100 a tonne – just above last month’s price of £78/tonne ($98).

That’s while free allowances are expected to decline in future years and the UK ETS price is only expected to increase further

Many key North Sea hubs already produce 50kg of CO2 per barrel – some produce five-times the average of 20.9kg/barrel –  and are expected to produce for years ahead.

According to Westwood, average emissions intensity in the North Sea – which relates to emissions per barrel produced, rather than an absolute figure – is expected to increase from 20.9 kgCO2/boe in 2022 to 24.9 kgCO2/boe by 2030.

Westwood said: “The pressure is rising to reduce emissions from upstream operations.

“The last few years have seen a reduction in total emissions and improvement in emissions intensity as companies have focused their attention on operational advancements and efficiencies.

“But, with the low hanging fruit picked, there is a risk that this trend will reverse without capital investment.”

If the 10 worst-performing hubs are excluded, then this reduces absolute emissions by 17%, though they only account for 4% of production; meaning they will have a limited impact on intensity.

Alongside CO2, the North Sea has to deal with the issue of methane emissions, which are more harmful to the environment.

Westwood said: “In addition to CO2, methane is a key GHG in the offshore oil and gas industry, with a global warming potential 25-28 times higher than CO2.

“Analysis suggests similar trends to CO2 EI, with the older platforms typically having a higher methane intensity.”

