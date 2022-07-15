Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK oil and gas lobby group disappointed as windfall tax becomes law

The UK’s main lobby group for the oil and gas industry urged ministers to work with the sector to minimize the the impact of a new windfall tax on profits.
By Bloomberg
15/07/2022, 7:52 am
© Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberwindfall tax
Employees cross a jetty towards the Gallina liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker after docking at the National Grid Plc's Grain LNG plant on the Isle of Grain in Rochester, UK.

The UK’s main lobby group for the oil and gas industry urged ministers to work with the sector to minimize the the impact of a new windfall tax on profits.

The energy-profits levy, which was passed into law on Wednesday, risks starving the North Sea of tens of billions of pounds of investment, Offshore Energies UK warned.

The government announced the tax on oil and gas profits in May as a way to fund support for Britons hit by soaring inflation and energy bills. The levy, which is expected to raise £5 billion ($5.9 billion) of additional taxes, increases taxation from to 65% from 40% previously.

“Exploring for oil and gas and then bringing it to shore is inherently a risky and expensive business, so our members need the UK’s fiscal rules and other regulations to be stable and predictable before they consider investing the hundreds of millions of pounds needed for such projects,” OEUK head Deirdre Michie said in a statement.

The tax has drawn the ire of independent oil and gas producers who say it disproportionately affects smaller firms compared with major producers such as BP  and Shell.

But even larger firms have shown their discontent, with BP saying it will review the impact of its £18 billion spending plans in the UK because of the tax. Speaking at a conference on Thursday, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said it was “inevitable” that the industry would invest less in oil and gas because of the tax.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts