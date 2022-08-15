Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen and Leith

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dales Marine Services is taking on new staff and apprentices across its sites at Aberdeen, Greenock and Leith, as it eyes further growth in the coming year.

The Aberdeen-headquartered ship repair, fabrication and engineering services firm is looking to fill vacancies across 11 positions, seeking a mix of both office- and yard-based personnel at its dry dock facilities in Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock.

Current vacancies include a health and safety advisor, project co-ordinators and estimators, project management and trades positions – all of which it says will be “essential to the business” over the next twelve months.

Dales Marine provides steelwork, maintenance and repair and vessel decommissioning services, with the latter poised to play an increasingly important role thanks to the firm’s inclusion on a list of EU-approved shipbreakers.

EU rules require vessel owners to ensure that ships destined to be recycled are only recycled at recycling facilities approved by the commission. Dales Marine successfully re-applied for approval of its Leith facility following the UK’s exit from the bloc, having first secured its status back in 2018.

It has worked on significant vessel decommissioning projects in the past, and during 2021/22 undertook a major project on the decommissioning of nuclear cargo vessel, the MV Oceanic Pintail.

Contracts director Kevin Paterson said: “We are pleased with the development of the business in the first six months of this year, and as part of that growth, we have taken on and looking to recruit additional personnel.

“Maintaining and developing our team will benefit our current and future clients in delivering their projects and our plans for growth.”

In addition to the recruitment drive, 12 new apprentices will also start with the firm this month.

The cohort includes apprentice steelworkers in Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock, and apprentice engineers and painters at both Leith and Greenock.

The four-year programme includes a full college modern apprenticeship course.

HR Manager Mark Massie added: “Dales Marine offers a great opportunity to progress a career in the maritime sector, a fast-paced and diverse industry.”