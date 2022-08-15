Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen and Leith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen and Leith

Dales Marine Services is taking on new staff and apprentices across its sites at Aberdeen, Greenock and Leith, as it eyes further growth in the coming year.
By Andrew Dykes
15/08/2022, 7:00 am
Dales Marine facility in Greenock.

The Aberdeen-headquartered ship repair, fabrication and engineering services firm is looking to fill vacancies across 11 positions, seeking a mix of both office- and yard-based personnel at its dry dock facilities in Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock.

Current vacancies include a health and safety advisor, project co-ordinators and estimators, project management and trades positions – all of which it says will be “essential to the business” over the next twelve months.

Dales Marine provides steelwork, maintenance and repair and vessel decommissioning services, with the latter poised to play an increasingly important role thanks to the firm’s inclusion on a list of EU-approved shipbreakers.

EU rules require vessel owners to ensure that ships destined to be recycled are only recycled at recycling facilities approved by the commission. Dales Marine successfully re-applied for approval of its Leith facility following the UK’s exit from the bloc, having first secured its status back in 2018.

It has worked on significant vessel decommissioning projects in the past, and during 2021/22 undertook a major project on the decommissioning of nuclear cargo vessel, the MV Oceanic Pintail.

Contracts director Kevin Paterson said: “We are pleased with the development of the business in the first six months of this year, and as part of that growth, we have taken on and looking to recruit additional personnel.

“Maintaining and developing our team will benefit our current and future clients in delivering their projects and our plans for growth.”

In addition to the recruitment drive, 12 new apprentices will also start with the firm this month.

The cohort includes apprentice steelworkers in Aberdeen, Leith and Greenock, and apprentice engineers and painters at both Leith and Greenock.

The four-year programme includes a full college modern apprenticeship course.

HR Manager Mark Massie added: “Dales Marine offers a great opportunity to progress a career in the maritime sector, a fast-paced and diverse industry.”

