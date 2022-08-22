PM hopeful Liz Truss pledges to review IR35 contractor tax laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

PM hopeful Liz Truss pledges to review IR35 contractor tax laws

Liz Truss has pledged to review IR35 tax legislation should she become the next Prime Minister of the UK.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/08/2022, 7:40 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Jacob King/PA Wireliz truss ir35
Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

IR35 came into effect for the private sector last year, with a major impact upon the oil and gas sector which relies upon the contractor workforce.

The legislation is in place to prevent workers from disguising themselves as self-employed in order to pay less tax.

However the changes have been derided by many factions of the contractor community.

In an interview with The Sun, Liz Truss pledged to review the IR35 rules.

She said: “The changes that have been made to IR35 are all about trying to treat the self-employed the same as big business.

“But the fact is, if you’re self-employed, you don’t get the same benefits as being in a big company. You don’t get paid holidays, you didn’t get those benefits. So the tax system should reflect that more.”

Responding, Seb Maley, CEO of insurance provider Qdos, said it is a step in the right direction.

“It’s widely accepted that the IR35 legislation and the way HMRC enforces it is fundamentally flawed. Liz Truss must make a review a priority if she becomes Prime Minister. But this mustn’t be lip service or a tactic to win the votes of contractors for whom IR35 remains a massive issue.”

There have previously been reviews into IR35 with little or no action, Mr Maley said, so contractors may take this “with a pinch of salt”.

He added: “Any review of IR35 needs to be independent and far-reaching. HMRC’s very own IR35 status tool is unreliable and inaccurate, which is a major risk to compliance. While the legislation is forcing genuinely self-employed contractors into zero rights employment – a situation where they pay tax as employees but don’t receive any employment rights in exchange.”

IR35

Since April 6 2021 the responsibility has been on companies to decide whether a contractor constitutes a full time employee or is indeed self-employed.

If they are deemed to fall within the first category, they have to pay the same amount of tax as a regular employee.

One union boss previously said he had spoken to some offshore contractors that have lost more than half their last wage due to the reforms.

Data released earlier this year from insurance firm Kingsbridge showed around three quarters of businesses and recruiters reported that they had seen a reduction in their personal service company (PSC) contractor workforce following the legislation.

