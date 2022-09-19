Katoni lands seven-figure deal with Dana Petroleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Katoni lands seven-figure deal with Dana Petroleum

Katoni Engineering has signed a three-year contract with Dana Petroleum, which includes a focus on cutting emissions and reaching net zero on its North Sea assets.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
20/09/2022, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Katonikatoni dana
Katoni Engineering: (Left to Right) James Keachie (Head of Consultancy), Duncan Brown (Head of Engineering), James Bream (CEO).

The frame agreement follows four years of previous work Katoni has carried out for the South Korea-owned operator on subsea tiebacks, life extensions and production optimisation.

Katoni will provide consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction services, including services focused on Net Zero and Emissions reduction, for Dana’s two operated assets; the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs.

James Bream, CEO of Katoni, said: “We’re delighted to have extended our partnership with Dana and this long-term contract is a fantastic sign of their commitment to Katoni. The scope of this agreement reflects the growing importance of our consulting and Net Zero work, we aim to help Dana drive change in this space as well as supporting with core modification and optimisation scopes too therefore delivering MER (maximising economic recovery).”

Katoni cited the aspriations of the regulator, the NSTA, and trade body OEUK, for “collaboration and shared visions between contractors and operators”.

dana katoni
The Western Isles FPSO

Mr Bream said “Dana and Katoni live that vision together,” adding that they “respect each other’s commercial drivers which leads to better project outcomes”.

The value of the work has not been disclosed, though it is understood to be seven-figures.

Dana has interests in 22 producing oil and gas fields in the sector, with 11 operated and 18 non-operated licences

Andy Duncanson, chief operating officer at Dana Petroleum added: “We’re very pleased to continue supporting the team at Katoni. We really value their skills and expertise as we work together to address the twin challenges of maximising production while reducing emissions.

“Dana is committed to doing all we can to strengthen our partnerships with the supply chain and support the local economy.”

