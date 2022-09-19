Katoni lands seven-figure deal with Dana Petroleum

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Katoni Engineering has signed a three-year contract with Dana Petroleum, which includes a focus on cutting emissions and reaching net zero on its North Sea assets.

The frame agreement follows four years of previous work Katoni has carried out for the South Korea-owned operator on subsea tiebacks, life extensions and production optimisation.

Katoni will provide consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction services, including services focused on Net Zero and Emissions reduction, for Dana’s two operated assets; the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs.

James Bream, CEO of Katoni, said: “We’re delighted to have extended our partnership with Dana and this long-term contract is a fantastic sign of their commitment to Katoni. The scope of this agreement reflects the growing importance of our consulting and Net Zero work, we aim to help Dana drive change in this space as well as supporting with core modification and optimisation scopes too therefore delivering MER (maximising economic recovery).”

Katoni cited the aspriations of the regulator, the NSTA, and trade body OEUK, for “collaboration and shared visions between contractors and operators”.

Mr Bream said “Dana and Katoni live that vision together,” adding that they “respect each other’s commercial drivers which leads to better project outcomes”.

The value of the work has not been disclosed, though it is understood to be seven-figures.

Dana has interests in 22 producing oil and gas fields in the sector, with 11 operated and 18 non-operated licences

Andy Duncanson, chief operating officer at Dana Petroleum added: “We’re very pleased to continue supporting the team at Katoni. We really value their skills and expertise as we work together to address the twin challenges of maximising production while reducing emissions.

“Dana is committed to doing all we can to strengthen our partnerships with the supply chain and support the local economy.”