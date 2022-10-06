Neptune extends higher gas supplies to UK for this winter amid fears of blackouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Neptune extends higher gas supplies to UK for this winter amid fears of blackouts

North Sea operator Neptune Energy is doing its bit to allay fears in the UK about potential blackouts this winter.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/10/2022, 5:16 pm Updated: 07/10/2022, 3:26 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyGjoa platform
Gjoa platform

The company and its partners announced an extension of higher gas production from the Duva field in Norway on Thursday.

It will supply enough gas to heat a further 550,000 UK homes per day.

Norwegian authorities granted Neptune and the Duva licence partners a permit in April to temporarily increase gas production by 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) until September.

Under the new licence, the higher production rate will be maintained until the end of 2022.

Duva’s overall production is around 40 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), of which 15 kboepd is natural gas.

Duva is tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjoa platform, and the gas is transported by pipeline to the UK’s St Fergus gas terminal.

Neptune Energy’s managing director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: “We are pleased that we, together with our partners and in cooperation with Norwegian authorities, can maintain export of additional and much-needed volumes of gas to the UK this winter.”

News of the Neptune’s extension comes as fears about potential power outages in the UK this winter intensify.

For the first time in decades, planned blackouts may hit parts of the country if power plants can’t source enough gas to keep running.

The National Grid is encouraging households to “save money and back Britain” by using more energy during off-peak times.

While it insists blackouts are still “unlikely”, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday that households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages.

Electrified with hydropower from shore, CO2 emissions per barrel of oil equivalent on Gjoa are less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Duva is a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer, tied back to the Neptune-operated semi-submersible platform.

