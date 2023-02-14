Deadline extended for NZTC innovation funding round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deadline extended for NZTC innovation funding round

By Andrew Dykes
14/02/2023, 7:00 am
The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has extended the closing date for applications to its 2023 Open Innovation Programme.

Interested businesses now have until Friday 24th February to submit applications to secure up to £500,000 in funding to support the development and deployment of new tech projects.

Launched in January, the NZTC’s 2023 Open Innovation Programme is the latest in a multi-year funding competition aimed at developing new data and digital technologies to help reduce offshore emissions and support the UK’s net zero ambitions.

The projects must support the transition towards net zero with an obligation of trialling and deploying technology within the UK North Sea.

Alongside the £500,000 NZTC funding, successful applicants have the potential to unlock additional match funding from industry, as well as access to data, facilities, and industry expertise to help develop their business.

Six technology focus areas have been identified for the competition, spanning: integrated data platforms; visual simulations; predictive automation; remote operations; trials and demonstrations for today’s robots; and robotic manipulation capability.

Each solution should be tied to a key use case that can make a material contribution towards the energy transition. Applications could include: reduced venting and flaring; enabling zero-emissions power; or supporting late-life or decommissioning efficiency, as well as supporting developing sectors such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage or floating wind.

This year’s round follows a highly successful 2022 programme, which saw 154 firms apply for an initial £8m in funding, later match-funded with a further £12m from industry.

Applications must be submitted by Friday 24 February. For more information visit netzerotc.com/funding.

