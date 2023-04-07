IR35 remains biggest concern for contractors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

IR35 remains biggest concern for contractors

By Ryan Duff
07/04/2023, 7:00 am
IR35

Research conducted by IR35 specialists Qdos has found that the controversial tax regime is still the highest concern of offshore contractors.

“Despite the raft of tax hikes introduced this month, on the two-year anniversary of private sector IR35 reform, the legislation still tops contractors’ concerns,” Qdos writes.

At the beginning of this year, Qdos named off-payroll tax legislation as the biggest concern of 2023 for contractors, despite the rising cost of fuel bills.

The most recent research carried out by the firm shows that this is still the case.

Over a third, 35%, of the 800 self-employed workers surveyed view IR35 as the issue which has the most potential to impact their business negatively.

This ranked above the recent hike in corporation tax, from 19 to 25%, or the additional-rate income tax threshold dropping from 150,000 to £125,140.

Only 25% of contractors questioned named these tax changes as their highest concern, with the remaining 32% saying that the cost-of-living crisis was the top of their list of concerns.

Off-payroll legislation was reformed in the private sector in April 2021 and makes all medium to large-scale businesses responsible for determining the IR35 status of contractors they hire.

In last year’s Mini-Budget, it was announced that the off-payroll working rules would be repealed effective from 2023/24 tax year, before the newly appointed Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt reversed this decision.

Just 7% of contractors surveyed by Qdos are ‘confident’ that the reform will be repealed in future. 43% are ‘not at all’ confident and 39% are ‘not very confident’.

Qdos chief executive, Seb Maley said: “The tax burden on the UK’s smallest businesses is spiralling yet it is IR35 which worries freelancers and contractors most – this is saying something.

“The government’s heavy-handed way of tackling IR35 compliance has understandably put freelancers and their clients on edge.

“HMRC has a scattergun approach to IR35 compliance, pursuing cases for years only for it to be found that the freelancer has done nothing wrong.

“Take Gary Lineker, who HMRC wrongly believed owed £4.9m in tax. The same goes for Adrian Chiles, who had a £1.7m IR35 bill hanging over his head.

“With the off-payroll rules in force, HMRC is ramping up its compliance activity among businesses. And if the tax office’s policing of IR35 among freelancers and contractors is anything to go by, compliance must remain a priority for organisations engaging these flexible workers.”

