Xodus Group on the move to new Aberdeen headquarters

Global energy consultancy Xodus Group, of Aberdeen, is relocating its headquarters from offices on Huntly Street to The Capitol on Union Street.

Xodus will occupy 10,139sq ft on the fifth floor of the prime city centre office building.

The sixth floor is currently under offer, leaving only about 20,000sq ft available to rent on levels two and three.

Property agent Savills said it highlighted continued demand for “best in class” space in the city.

Xodus has 170-strong Aberdeen team

Xodus employs 170 people in Aberdeen and around 500 globally.

A spokesman for the firm said all Granite City staff would be moving into The Capitol over the summer, most likely in July.

Xodus managing director Steve Swindell said: “The Capitol provides a great opportunity for us to move to a quality space that also means our team can work together on one-open plan floor.

“We had many great years at Huntly Street but this move allows our experts to work more collaboratively in the workspace as we increasingly crossover on energy projects.

“Since the pandemic, we are working more flexibly with people combining time in the office with work at home where it suits them.”

Mr Swindell added: “Our roots have always been in Aberdeen and it was important for us to remain in the city centre at The Capitol, which is not only an excellent building but also met our needs on sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The building’s owner, M&G Real Estate, was advised by Savills and Ryden in the deal. Xodus was advised by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

‘Flight to quality’

Dan Smith, head of office for Savills in Aberdeen, said: “Situated right in the heart of Aberdeen city centre, The Capitol provides some of the best quality office accommodation available.

“Given occupiers continued flight to quality, this is an ideal location for an organisation such as Xodus Group, for whom sustainability and energy efficiency was front and centre of the decision-making process.”

It is hardly surprising there is another floor of The Capitol under offer, thanks to the building’s “award-winning credentials“, Mr Smith said.

He added: “What’s more, with the virtually non-existent development pipeline and diminishing supply of quality space in the city centre, we are seeing strong demand for the remaining space”.

Xodus is owned by international energy services firm Subsea 7, which acquired 60% of the business in 2018 and bought out a partner, Japan’s Chiyoda Corporation, the following year.