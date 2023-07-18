Stork workers secure pay rise as drawn-out North Sea dispute wraps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stork workers secure pay rise as drawn-out North Sea dispute wraps up

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/07/2023, 5:13 pm Updated: 18/07/2023, 6:30 pm
Hundreds of Stork workers have secured an improved pay offer as unrest in the North Sea continues to peter out.

Unite confirmed on Tuesday that workers employed by the offshore contractor have voted in favour of a 10% wage bump, backdated to January.

Around two thirds of members (61%) backed ending their dispute, on an 88% turnout, and comes about a month after a previous offer of 6% was snubbed.

Stork previously said Unite was asking for a rise that would cost the company an extra £19 million a year.

But the union said the 6% offer only covered around 70% of members within the company, with those working on Apache and Anasuria assets missing out.

A Stork spokesperson said: “Following close engagement with our employees, clients and with the backing of the trade unions; we are pleased to confirm Unite members have formally accepted our revised pay offer.

“This deal helps to secure a sustainable future for our sector, employment opportunities and ongoing operational continuity. We remain committed to engaging with our employees, clients and union officials in relation to all employment and industry matters, including periods out with industrial action too.”

 

Anasuria FPSO

Since May some 700 Stork contractors have downed tools in a bid to secure better pay and conditions, a situation that has been replicated across the North Sea.

But in recent weeks more disputes have reached a conclusion, giving hope that the months of unrest in the basin is nearing an end, though this idea has been played down by unions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “This offer being accepted today is vindication of the hard work our members offshore undertook to improve jobs, pay and conditions.”

“Unite members in Stork have made the oil & gas giants sit up and take notice of their workers, culminating in this 10 per cent salary increase, and we are very proud of each and every member who took a stand.”

Unite Scotland’s industrial officer, Shauna Wright, said: “We are thankful for the patience and commitment our members have shown to get an offer on the table for all platforms.”

“This means that this year, workers offshore have won a 10 per cent pay increase thanks to the efforts of our members, and this will be backdated to January.”

Stork has been approached for comment.

