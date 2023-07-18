Stork workers secure pay rise as drawn-out North Sea dispute wraps up

Hundreds of Stork workers have secured an improved pay offer as unrest in the North Sea continues to peter out.

Unite confirmed on Tuesday that workers employed by the offshore contractor have voted in favour of a 10% wage bump, backdated to January.

Around two thirds of members (61%) backed ending their dispute, on an 88% turnout, and comes about a month after a previous offer of 6% was snubbed.

Stork previously said Unite was asking for a rise that would cost the company an extra £19 million a year.

But the union said the 6% offer only covered around 70% of members within the company, with those working on Apache and Anasuria assets missing out.

A Stork spokesperson said: “Following close engagement with our employees, clients and with the backing of the trade unions; we are pleased to confirm Unite members have formally accepted our revised pay offer.

“This deal helps to secure a sustainable future for our sector, employment opportunities and ongoing operational continuity. We remain committed to engaging with our employees, clients and union officials in relation to all employment and industry matters, including periods out with industrial action too.”

Since May some 700 Stork contractors have downed tools in a bid to secure better pay and conditions, a situation that has been replicated across the North Sea.

But in recent weeks more disputes have reached a conclusion, giving hope that the months of unrest in the basin is nearing an end, though this idea has been played down by unions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “This offer being accepted today is vindication of the hard work our members offshore undertook to improve jobs, pay and conditions.”

“Unite members in Stork have made the oil & gas giants sit up and take notice of their workers, culminating in this 10 per cent salary increase, and we are very proud of each and every member who took a stand.”

Unite Scotland’s industrial officer, Shauna Wright, said: “We are thankful for the patience and commitment our members have shown to get an offer on the table for all platforms.”

“This means that this year, workers offshore have won a 10 per cent pay increase thanks to the efforts of our members, and this will be backdated to January.”

Stork has been approached for comment.