Scotland’s finance figures to be published as oil revenue increase expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Scotland’s finance figures to be published as oil revenue increase expected

By Energy Reporter
16/08/2023, 6:53 am
© FLPA/ShutterstockReabold shareholders board
Oil rig moored in sea near coast at night, Cromarty Firth, Moray Firth, Invergordon, Easter Ross,

The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) figures will be published on Wednesday, with a large increase in oil and gas revenues expected.

The official statement of Scotland’s finances is likely to suggest Scotland’s implicit deficit has reduced as a percentage of GDP.

Wednesday’s figures cover the 2022/23 year, where the war in Ukraine pushed oil and gas prices up significantly and the Treasury’s offshore revenues increased steeply.

The ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic will also affect Scotland’s onshore tax revenues.

Ahead of the official statistics publication, economist David Phillips said Scotland’s share of North Sea resources would mean the implicit deficit will likely be down from the 2021/22 figure of 12.3% of GDP.

He told the PA news agency: “Despite a boost in oil and gas revenues and continued recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of support with energy bills and surging debt interest payments saw the UK’s budget deficit increase from £122 billion in 2021-22 to £132 billion in 2022-23.

“However, today’s Gers figures will show that Scotland’s underlying, implicit deficit will have shrunk considerably over the same time period.

“That’s because a large majority of the increase in oil and gas revenues will be from activity in Scottish waters.

“But only a small share of the extra spending on energy bills support and debt interest relates to Scotland.

“The figures will therefore illustrate how, while oil and gas production continues, an independent Scotland’s public finances would be affected very differently by changes in oil and gas prices than the public finances of the rest of the UK.”

He added: “Despite an improvement, Scotland’s underlying, implicit deficit will almost certainly remain a fair bit higher than that of the UK as a whole.

“This is somewhat different to what was expected a year ago, when oil and particularly gas prices were at their highest, and it looked like Scotland’s deficit could fall below that of the UK as a whole for the first time in over a decade.

“How things will evolve this year (2023-24) and in the future will depend critically on what happens to oil and gas revenues, but also the performance of Scotland’s onshore economy and revenues.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray will speak to the media following the publication of the Gers figures on Wednesday morning.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts