Ineos Energy strikes subsurface agreement with SLB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ineos Energy strikes subsurface agreement with SLB

“The Performance Centre model of collaboration is another example of SLB leadership in oil and gas innovation.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2023, 6:57 am Updated: 06/09/2023, 6:57 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SLBIneos Energy has signed up to use SLB's Performance Centre
Picture shows; photo diary of SLB Performance Centre opening. Aberdeen. Supplied by SLB Date; 11/11/2022

SLB has signed a subsurface technology partnership agreement with Ineos Energy, covering a variety of works including acquisitions and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The Ineos unit will work with SLB’s Performance Centre in Aberdeen.

“This subsurface technology agreement is an important milestone for Ineos Energy supporting our continued organic growth plans,” said the company’s subsurface director Abhi Kohok.

“We are excited to work closely with the SLB Performance Centre to build on their extensive subsurface technologies, the Delfi digital platform and advances in domain centric AI. Together, this integration will position Ineos to maximise recoverable reserves and realise its growth ambitions, all with a lower carbon footprint.”

Ineos Energy will use the Delfi platform in its oil and gas operations. This includes in the subsurface, wells, transport and monitoring. The platform will integrate existing assets and new acquisitions.

SLB said this would provide a “critical element” of Ineos Energy’s strategy to reduce emissions.

“The Performance Centre model of collaboration is another example of SLB leadership in oil and gas innovation,” said Wallace Pescarini, president of SLB’s Offshore Atlantic basin.

“The Performance Centre is part of the SLB long-term strategy to produce lower carbon energy through collaboration and partnership models with our customers. We welcome Ineos and look forward to continued innovation.”

SLB opened its Performance Centre in 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts